Centre failed India: Kanimozhi in Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor

DMK MP K Kanimozhi, taking part in the special discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha on Tuesday (July 29) said there would have been no need for a Parliamentary delegation if the BJP-led government at the Centre had not failed the country.

“We had to go because you have failed India,” she said. Referring to the Home Minister’s remark that the BJP would remain in power for the next 20 years, she responded, "We don’t mind sitting in the Opposition for 20 years, because the will of the people is supreme and we will bow to it. But it should be the people who make us sit in the Opposition—not the Election Commission or the SIR (Special Intensive Revision)."

The DMK MP also said that the Opposition is no less patriotic. “When you (the government) called for an all-party meeting, we in the Opposition came and said we stand with the government,” she said.

She also took pot shots at the BJP for its frequent criticism of Jawaharlal Nehru saying even the Congress does not remember the former Prime Minister as much as the BJP does.

“Even the Congress doesn’t remember the Congress as much as you do. But I want to thank you for that — because of you, people in Tamil Nadu have gone back to reading about Periyar and Ambedkar, and people everywhere have returned to reading Nehru,” added Kanimozhi.

(The story will be updated soon)