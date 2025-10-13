Priyanka demands probe into 'sexual abuse' within RSS after Kerala techie’s death

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called for a detailed investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member within the Sangh.

The deceased, identified as Anandu Aji, an IT professional, was found dead after posting a final message on social media in which he alleged repeated sexual abuse by multiple RSS members.

In his post, Aji claimed the abuse had caused severe mental trauma to him and insisted that he was not the only victim, warning that such exploitation was rampant in RSS camps across the country.

Priyanka demands accountability

Taking to social media, Priyanka demanded accountability and immediate action from the RSS leadership.

"In his suicide message, Anandu Aji alleged that he was abused again and again by multiple members of the RSS. He clearly stated that he was not the only victim and rampant sexual abuse is taking place in RSS camps. If true, then this is horrifying," she said.

She cautioned that lakhs of children and teenagers attending RSS camps could be at risk, urging the organisation to act transparently. "The leadership of the RSS must take immediate action; they must come clean," she added.

"Sexual abuse of boys is a scourge as widespread as that of girls. The code of silence around these unspeakably heinous crimes has to be broken," she emphasised.

Calls for action

VK Sanoj, state secretary of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), echoed Priyanka’s call for justice, stating, "We demand that those responsible be held accountable under law. The leaders of the Shakas mentioned by Anandu should be arrested."

Kerala Police have reportedly launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Aji’s death, even as public and political pressure mounts for a wider investigation into the alleged abuse within RSS camps.

Congress leader Pawan Khera also demanded a "time-bound and thorough inquiry" to identify and prosecute the alleged perpetrators. He claimed that Anandu had suffered sexual and physical abuse from RSS and BJP affiliates since the age of four, which ultimately led to his death.

Kerala's techie's final message

Aji, a 26-year-old software engineer, was found dead in a lodge in Thampanoor, Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday (October 9), in what police suspect to be a case of suicide.

A native of Kerala, Anandu allegedly endured years of mental distress following repeated sexual abuse in his childhood, which he attributed to RSS members.

In his final Instagram post, published on the same day, he spoke of years of depression and trauma caused by the abuse, saying it had left a lasting impact on his mental health.

