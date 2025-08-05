Priyanka defends Rahul Gandhi, says 'courts do not decide who a true Indian is'

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi has come out in defence of her brother and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court criticised his remarks on the December 9, 2022 clash between the Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi questions Centre’s accountability on Pahalgam attack

Priyanka defends Rahul

Reacting to the court's observation, Priyanka said, "With due respect to the honourable judges, they do not decide who a true Indian is. It is the duty of the Leader of the Opposition to question the government."

She added that the Opposition's role is to highlight the government’s shortcomings. "It is the job of the Opposition Leader, it is his duty to ask questions to challenge the Government," she said.

"My brother would never say anything against the Army. He holds the Army in the highest respect. So, it is a misinterpretation," Priyanka told ANI.

Who defines ‘true Indian’?

Senior Congress leader and MP KC Venugopal also defended Rahul Gandhi, stating that his remarks reflect the sentiment of “every nationalist Indian”.

"What Rahul Gandhi is discussing is the thinking of every nationalist Indian. Whenever we are asking questions inside Parliament, there is no answer," he told ANI.

"Whenever we are asking something related to national interest outside the Parliament, we are termed as anti-national. Who will give the definition of 'true Indian'? We are the true Indians who are raising questions for India," he added.

Also Read: Priyanka flags scant medical facilities in Wayanad, demands AIIMS from Centre

Supreme Court criticism

On Monday (August 4), the Supreme Court was hearing a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over his comments made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra on December 16, 2022.

Condemning Rahul's comments that the Chinese army had “captured 2,000 sq km of Indian territory", the SC bench observed, "How do you get to know that 2000 square kilometres of Indian territory was occupied by China? What is the credible material?"

Rahul’s lawyer, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, argued that the Congress leader retains his fundamental right to freedom of speech, and that the remark was intended to push the media to ask difficult but essential questions about national security.

The apex court, however, censured the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, saying that if he is a "true Indian", he would not say such a thing.

"If you are a true Indian, you would not say this. When there is a conflict across borders, can you say all this? "You are leader of opposition. Say things in Parliament, why do you have to say it on social media?" the bench queried.

Also Read: Centre blocking discussions in Parliament, alleges Priyanka Gandhi

Rahul's critical remarks

The Congress leader had made the remarks on December 16, 2022, during his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Rahul had said, "People will ask about Bharat Jodo Yatra, here and there, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot and whatnot. But they will not ask a single question about China capturing 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killing 20 Indian soldiers, and thrashing our soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh."

"But the Indian press doesn't ask a question to them about this. Isn't it true? The nation is watching all this. Don't pretend that people don't know."