Learning ‘like a baby’: Shubhanshu Shukla speaks to PM Modi from ISS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (June 28) spoke to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who made history by becoming the second Indian in space, 41 years after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma.

“PM @narendramodi interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station,” the PMO posted on X.

PM @narendramodi interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station. pic.twitter.com/Q37HqvUwCd — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 28, 2025

“You are farthest from India but closest to Indians' heart, your journey is the start of a new era. Your historic journey will further strengthen students' resolve to explore space,” PM Modi told Shukla currently on board the International Space Station (ISS)

Also Read: Axiom 4 mission: Shubhanshu Shukla makes history as his mother watches in tears

'India looks grand from space'

"...When we saw India for the first time, we saw that India looks very grand, very big, much bigger than what we see on the map... When we see the Earth from outside, it seems that no border exists, no state exists, and no countries exist. We all are part of humanity, and the Earth is our one home, and all of us are in it.” Shukla to the PM during the video conference.

"A short while ago, when I was looking out of the window, we were flying over Hawaii. We see sunrise and sunset 16 times a day from the orbit...Our nation is moving forward at a very great pace,” he added.

Also Read: Shubhanshu Shukla to make history by becoming second Indian in space

'Sleeping here is a big challenge'

Shukla also told the PM, "Everything is different here. We trained for a year and I learnt about different systems...but after coming here, everything changed...Here, even small things are different because there is no gravity in space...Sleeping here is a big challenge...It takes some time to get used to this environment.”

Shukla also said that the first view was of the Earth, and after seeing the Earth from outside, the first thought and the first thing that came to his mind was that the Earth looks completely one, no border is visible from outside.

“When we saw India for the first time, we saw that India really looks very grand, looks very big, much bigger than what we see on the map... When we see the Earth from outside, it seems that no border exists, no state exists, and no countries exist. We all are part of humanity, and the Earth is our one home, and all of us are in it,” added Shukla.

Also Read: 6 experiments astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will do in space next month

Shukla’s first message

"Jai Hind Bharat” was Shukla’s message upon entering the ISIS. Expressing gratitude, Shukla had said that with the “love and blessing” of the people, he had reached the ISS.

He also said that although it may look easy to stand there inside the ISS, he was facing some difficulty as his head felt a bit heavy. However, he assured that they would get used to it, adding this was the first “first step” of the journey.

Watch: Axiom 4 a stepping stone for India’s space travel: Prof Venkateswaran

Learning ‘like a baby’

Shukla also said that he was learning to adapt to microgravity “like a baby” along with learning “how to walk and eat in space". As for the experience of floating in a vacuum, he described it as "amazing" and "humbling." "It's good to make mistakes, but it is better to see someone else do that too,” he jokingly said.

"I was looking forward to this. The crew made me feel welcome and opened their doors for us. I feel even better. My expectations have been surpassed by the view and the current crew,” added Shukla.

(With agency inputs)