Axiom 4 a stepping stone for India’s space travel: Prof Venkateswaran

In a historic moment for India’s space programme, IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has become the first Indian in over four decades to fly into space. The Axiom 4 mission, launched aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 on June 25, marks India’s debut entry to the International Space Station (ISS).

In this exclusive conversation with Abhijit Singh Bhambra of The Federal, science communicator and professor TV Venkateswaran breaks down the mission’s significance, challenges, and the way forward for India’s global space aspirations.

What is your initial reaction after watching the launch?

After many delays—seven in total—there was still the lingering fear that it might get postponed again. Thankfully, it didn’t, and the crew has successfully launched into space. They should dock with the International Space Station in about 24 to 30 hours.

This is momentous for two reasons. First, it’s the first time in 40 years that an Indian astronaut has gone to space. That itself is a historical landmark. Second, it's the first time India has gained access to the International Space Station.

When Rakesh Sharma flew nearly four decades ago, it was to the Soviet Salyut 7 station. If we were to use an analogy, Salyut 7 was like a bicycle compared to the Volvo bus that is the ISS today. Of course, ISS is built on the foundational experiences of early missions, but it has far greater capacities.

India has taken part in various space projects before, but often at a limited scale. What does this mission mean in terms of India’s presence in global space programmes?

If we go beyond the headline moment of “India returns to space”, we see a deeper significance. For a period, India was unable to participate in some international missions due to geopolitical factors. That’s now changing.

India is now part of several mega science projects. One example is ITER, where we’re helping recreate the process by which the Sun produces energy. India is an important partner in that mission.

There are several benefits to participating in such global collaborations. First, we gain access to world-class scientific infrastructure and ideas. Science is global and collaborative. Second, doing such projects alone would be too expensive and resource-intensive. Sharing costs and talent makes it feasible.

So, India’s access to the ISS through this mission can be seen as a starting point. If this continues, we can expect deeper involvement in future global space missions.

There were seven delays before the launch. Does that raise doubts among the team? And does it increase the project cost?

Yes, delays naturally cause disappointment, especially on a psychological level. Astronauts are quarantined before launch to ensure they don’t carry microbes into space. During that time, they’re cut off from society except through phones.

So, when a launch is delayed repeatedly after quarantine, it’s frustrating. But astronauts are trained for this. It's not unexpected. These are challenges they’re mentally prepared to face.

On the cost aspect, the Axiom 4 mission was a turnkey project. India has paid a fixed amount—around $60 million, as speculated—so our costs won’t rise due to delays. If delays were due to issues with the launch vehicle, those costs would likely be absorbed by SpaceX or Axiom, depending on agreements and insurance coverage.

What are the key objectives behind India participating in the Axiom 4 mission?

The first objective is gaining experience in human space travel. Shubhanshu Shukla was trained for this mission, and so was his backup, Balakrishnan Iyer. Now we have two people trained in space travel who can contribute to future missions and help train others. This strengthens our Human Spaceflight Programme.

The second objective is scientific. Some experiments require microgravity to be conducted effectively—something that can't be simulated on Earth. This mission enables those scientific investigations.

So, both in terms of human resource development and scientific research, this mission is a stepping stone.

Shubhanshu Shukla is the mission pilot. How critical is his role in Axiom 4?

It’s a very critical role. In most missions, one astronaut is a pilot—usually someone with an Air Force background or extensive flying experience. Sunita Williams, for instance, was a pilot before becoming an astronaut.

For the first 15 minutes of flight, during the launch by the Falcon rocket, Shukla’s role is minimal as it’s fully automated. But once the capsule is in orbit, his piloting role becomes key—especially from separation to docking with the ISS.

Even though systems are largely on autopilot, human oversight is essential in case intervention is needed. Shukla will also play a crucial role during undocking and re-entry. So yes, his responsibilities are vital to the mission’s success.

Do you see India participating more in long-term space station collaborations?

Absolutely. Access to the ISS is like taking baby steps towards fully harnessing space technology. Whether India builds its own space station or participates in global ones, this experience is foundational.

Space stations allow unique research and R&D that Earth-based labs cannot replicate. We are already part of other international collaborations, and this will only grow. It’s a win-win: countries pool money and talent to achieve what no one can do alone.

So yes, this opens the door for India to become a more prominent player in international space programmes.

What’s your message to young Indians who watched this historic moment?

It’s an exciting time. There are many possibilities—and also challenges. The global scene is complicated, but opportunities in science are vast.

There are many unanswered questions. Much of what we thought we knew is being reconsidered. New ideas are needed—and that can only come from young minds.

My message: Go with hope. Go with dreams. Who would’ve thought in 1981 that it would take four decades for another Indian to reach the ISS? But today, we’ve made that a reality.

