Pongal has emerged as a global festival, says PM Modi

Calling Pongal a global festival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (January 14) said Pongal gave the message of maintaining harmonious balance with nature and is cherished by Tamilians world over.

Participating in Pongal celebrations at the residence of Union Minister L Murugan in Delhi, the Prime Minister said this festival celebrates the hard work of the farmers and expresses gratitude to the land and the Sun.

"The festival of Pongal reminds us that gratitude should go beyond mere words and become an integral part of our daily lives. When the Earth provides us with so much, it is our responsibility to cherish and protect it," Modi said at the celebrations that had Union Ministers, bureaucrats, and people from a cross-section of society in attendance.

Tamil culture, an inspiration

The Prime Minister said that around the world, the Tamil community and those who cherish Tamil culture celebrate Pongal with great enthusiasm, and he was proud to be among them.

Modi said Tamil culture was one of the oldest living civilisations in the world and embodied centuries of wisdom and tradition that draw lessons from history to guide the way toward the future.

"Inspired by this legacy, today's India draws strength from its cultural roots as it moves forward. On this auspicious occasion of Pongal, we feel the spirit of trust and unity that is propelling India ahead is deeply connected to its culture and holds great respect for its land," the Prime Minister said.

Sense of togetherness

Modi also said the festival of Pongal stressed the importance of maintaining a harmonious balance between nature, family, and society.

"Maintaining soil health, conserving water, and using resources wisely for future generations are essential. Initiatives like Mission LiFE, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, and Amrit Sarovar embody this very spirit and encourage us to uphold these values," the prime minister said.

In a letter in Tamil and English, he said that Pongal is also about expressing gratitude to all those who enrich our lives with their hard work.

"Dear fellow citizens, Vanakkam! I extend my heartfelt greetings to you and your family on the joyous occasion of Pongal. This special festival reminds us of the close relationship between human labour and the rhythms of nature," Modi said in his letter.

The Prime Minister noted that this festival is deeply connected with agriculture, the hardworking farmers, rural life and the dignity of work.

Families come together to prepare traditional dishes and share joy and goodwill, and this strengthens bonds across generations and reinforces the spirit of togetherness, he said.

"We in India take pride in the fact that we are home to the oldest language in the world, Tamil. It is gladdening to see Pongal emerge as a global festival. It is celebrated enthusiastically in Tamil Nadu, in different parts of India and by the Tamil community across the world," he said.

"Once again, warm Pongal wishes to you. May this festival bring an abundance of prosperity, success and good health to everyone's lives," Modi said.

The prime minister's outreach to the Tamil community is significant ahead of the assembly polls in Tamil Nadu this year.

This year Pongal is celebrated on January 15.

Modi's wishes on Makar Sankranti

PM Modi also greeted people on Makar Sankranti (January 14), and said the harvest festival reflects the richness of the country's cultural landscape and reminds citizens of the spirit of togetherness that binds everyone.

"This sacred occasion of Sankranti is celebrated in various parts of the country according to local customs and traditions. I pray to Lord Surya for everyone's happiness, prosperity, and excellent health," Modi said in a post on X.

"Heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasion of Uttarayan! May this sacred festival of Makar Sankranti fill your life with happiness, and may everyone be blessed with good health and well-being," he said in a separate post on X.

"May this joyful celebration also strengthen bonds of togetherness and usher in prosperity and positivity for all," the prime minister said.

Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the Sun in the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makar), celebrated as a mid-winter harvest festival.

Gratitude to farmers and agriculture

Conveying greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, Modi also said that Sankranti also holds a special place in the lives of the farmers and their families and it is about expressing gratitude to those who nourish people, thus strengthening the society.

"On the auspicious occasion of Sankranti, I convey my warmest greetings to you and your family," he said in the letters to the people of the three states.

The prime minister said Sankranti marks a period of hope and positivity, when the movement of the sun signals new beginnings.

Celebrated in different forms yet with the same enthusiasm across the country, Modi said Sankranti reflects the richness of the country's cultural landscape and "reminds us the spirit of togetherness that binds us all".

"Sankranti encourages us to look ahead with confidence and optimism. May this year be filled with prosperity, positivity and good health. May there be happiness in your home, success in all your endeavours and harmony in society."

(With agency inputs)