Political cartoonist Ajit Ninan passes away

Political cartoonist Ajit Ninan, who first began drawing cartoons while still in school and eventually achieved global fame, passed away on Friday (September 8). He was 68.



Ninan, who lived in New Delhi, passed away in Mysore. He was best known for the Centrestage series of political cartoons in India Today magazine and Ninan’s World series in The Times of India.

One of his most famous characters was Detective Moochwala.

A nephew of the legendary cartoonist Abu Abraham, the Hyderabad-born Ninan’s first cartoon got published in the late 1960s when he was still a school student.

Besides politics, Ninan addressed social issues and day-to-day activities of people.

Describing his death as “very hard to believe”, the Indian Institute of Cartoonists said: “Last year we felicitated him with the prestigious Barton Lifetime Achievement Award 2022 at the Indian Cartoon Gallery.”

Among the many condolence messages on social media, Rajat Pandit, a journalist wrote on X: “RIP Ajit Ninan. You made the world a better, gentler place with your brilliant cartoons and illustrations.”



