PM Modi expresses concern over threats from digital frauds, cybercrimes, AI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (December 1) expressed concern over the potential threats generated on account of digital frauds, cybercrimes, and AI technology, particularly the potential of deepfake to disrupt social and familial relations.

Addressing the concluding session of the 59th All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police, the prime minister also called for the use of technology to reduce the workload of the police constabulary and suggested that the police station be made the focal point for resource allocation.

Deliberations were held on emerging security concerns along the border with Bangladesh and Myanmar, trends in urban policing, and strategies for countering malicious narratives, according to an official statement.

Existing and emerging challenges to national security

In-depth discussions were held on existing and emerging challenges to national security, including counter-terrorism, leftwing extremism, cybercrime, economic security, immigration, coastal security, and narco-trafficking.

Modi noted that wide-ranging discussions were held on national and international dimensions of security challenges and expressed satisfaction on the counter strategies that emerged during the conference, the statement said.

As a counter measure to the potential threats generated by digital frauds, cybercrimes, and AI technology, the prime minister called on the police leadership to convert the challenge into an opportunity by harnessing India's double AI power of artificial intelligence and Aspirational India.

Appreciating the steps taken in urban policing, Modi suggested that each initiative be collated and implemented entirely in 100 cities.

SMART policing

He expanded the mantra of SMART policing and called on the police to become strategic, meticulous, adaptable, reliable, and transparent. The SMART policing idea was introduced by the prime minister at the 2014 conference in Guwahati.

It envisaged systemic changes to transform the Indian police to be Strict and Sensitive, Modern and Mobile, Alert and Accountable, Reliable and Responsive, Techno-savvy and Trained (SMART).

Further, a review of the implementation of the newly-enacted major criminal laws, initiatives and best practices in policing, and the security situation in the neighbourhood was undertaken.

Discussing the success of hackathons in solving some key problems, the prime minister suggested deliberating on holding a national police hackathon.

He also highlighted the need for expanding the focus on port security and preparing a future plan of action for the purpose.

Recalling the contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to the Union home ministry, Modi exhorted the entire security establishment - from the ministry to the police station level - to pay homage on his 150th birth anniversary next year by resolving to set and achieve a goal on any aspect that would improve police image, professionalism, and capabilities.

Need for modernisation

He urged the police to modernise and realign itself with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Modi also offered insight and laid a roadmap for the future.

About 250 officers in the rank of director general and inspector general of police physically attended the three-day conference while more than 750 others participated virtually. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, among others, attended the meeting.

Since 2014, the prime minister has taken a keen interest in the conference. Free flowing thematic discussions over breakfast, lunch, and dinner are held at the conference.

This provides an opportunity for senior police officers to share their views and recommendations on key policing and internal security issues affecting the country to the prime minister.

Annual meet held in different cities

Till 2013, the annual meet was held in New Delhi. In 2014, after the Modi government assumed power, it was decided to hold the event, organised by the home ministry and the Intelligence Bureau, outside the national capital.

Accordingly, the conference was organised in Guwahati in 2014; Dhordo, Rann of Kutch, in 2015; National Police Academy, Hyderabad, in 2016; BSF Academy, Tekanpur, in 2017; Kevadiya in 2018; IISER, Pune, in 2019; Police Headquarters, Lucknow, in 2021; the National Agricultural Science Complex, Pusa, Delhi, in 2023, and Jaipur in January 2024.

Continuing with this tradition, the conference was organised in Bhubaneswar this time.

The number of business sessions and topics have also increased, with a focus on improving policing in the service of the people.

Twin focus

Before 2014, the deliberations largely focused on national security. Since 2014, the conferences have a twin focus on national security and core policing issues, including prevention and detection of crime, community policing, law and order, and improving the police's image, among others.

Earlier, the conference was Delhi-centric with officers coming together only for the meet. Residing on the same premises over two to three days has served to build a heightened sense of unity among officers of all cadres and organisations since 2014, officials said.

Direct interaction of the police's top brass with the head of government has resulted in a convergence of views on crucial challenges and the emergence of doable recommendations.

In the past few years, the topics have been selected after detailed discussions with the highest echelons of the police service.

Once selected, several interactions on the presentations are held before committees of directors general of police to encourage participation and incorporate ideas from the field and from younger officers.

As a result, all presentations are now broad-based, content-intensive, and carry a set of cogent, actionable recommendations, the officials said.

Detailed follow-up

Since 2015, detailed follow-up of the recommendations of past conferences has become the norm and is the topic of the first business session, attended by the prime minister and the home minister.

The recommendations are tracked by the conference secretariat, led by the Intelligence Bureau, with the help of nodal officers in the states.

Decisions made in the past few conferences brought significant policy changes, leading to improved policing, including setting higher standards for effective policing in rural and urban areas and improved methods of modern policing based on smart parameters, the officials added.