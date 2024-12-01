PM Modi hails BSF as a critical line of defence on its raising day

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Border Security Force on its raising day, saying it stands as a critical line of defence, embodying courage, dedication and exceptional service.

"Warm wishes to the Border Security Force on their Raising Day! The BSF stands as a critical line of defence, embodying courage, dedication and exceptional service. Their vigilance and courage contribute to the safety and security of our nation," Modi said in a post on X.

The BSF is deployed on India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. PTI

