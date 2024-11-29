Modi, Shah to visit Odisha for 3-day DGP conference on internal security

Bhubaneswar, Nov 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are scheduled to visit Odisha for three days from Friday, during which they will attend the All India DGP/IGP Conference starting here later in the day.

Ahead of his tour, the Prime Minister in a series of X posts said, “Senior police officers from all over India will take part in this (DGP/IGP) conference. There will be extensive deliberations on enhancing India’s internal security apparatus. Different aspects relating to policing and improving public safety will be discussed”.

While Shah will arrive in the Odisha state capital earlier, Modi is scheduled to reach the Biju Patnaik International Airport here at about 4.20 pm, according to the official programme.

Keeping in view the traffic arrangements made for the programme, the state government declared closure of all schools at 1 PM in the jurisdiction of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation jurisdiction on Friday, an official release said.

According to the schedule, PM Modi will arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar at about 4.20 pm. He is scheduled to attend a felicitation programme at the airport.

He will go to Raj Bhavan at 5 pm and later chair a party meeting at the BJP office from 6 pm to 8.30 pm.

“This afternoon, I will also be addressing a programme organised by @BJP4Odisha in Bhubaneswar. Since assuming office in June this year, the BJP Government in Odisha has been at the forefront of boosting the state’s growth trajectory. The state government is taking many measures to improve the lives of the poor and marginalised communities,” the PM said in another X post.

The PM will attend the DGP conference on Saturday and Sunday.

According to an official statement, the conference, being held from November 29 to December 1, 2024, will include deliberations on critical components of national security including Counter Terrorism, Left Wing Extremism, Coastal Security and New Criminal Laws.

The Conference will also provide an interactive platform for senior police professionals and security administrators in the country to discuss and debate diverse national security-related issues, as also various operational, infrastructural and welfare-related problems faced by the police.

The deliberations will include formulation and sharing of professional practices and processes in tackling challenges relating to crime control and law and order management, besides internal security threats, an official release said.

Apart from discussion on security matters, some unique features - Yoga sessions, business sessions, break-out sessions and thematic dining tables - have been added to the conference.

This will also provide senior police officials with a valuable opportunity to present their perspectives and suggestions on critical policing and internal security matters that impact the country to the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister has encouraged the annual DGsP/IGP Conference to be organised across the country, since 2014.

The conference has been held in Guwahati (Assam), Rann of Kachchh (Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana), Tekanpur (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh), Statue of Unity (Kevadiya, Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), New Delhi and Jaipur (Rajasthan).

The conference will also be attended by Principal Secretary to PM, National Security Adviser, Ministers of State (Home Affairs), DGP of States/UTs and Chiefs of Central Police Organisations among others.

Meanwhile, DGPs of all the states and Union Territories and chiefs of various security agencies have already reached the Odisha state capital for the conference. PTI

