PM Modi writes to citizens on Diwali, highlights Op Sindoor, GST reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 21) penned a letter to citizens of the country on the occasion of Deepavali, highlighting the successes of Operation Sindoor and the fight against Naxalism, while asserting that India has emerged as a symbol of stability at a time when the world is facing multiple crises.

Also Read: Maoist terror on verge of elimination; grip only over 11 districts: Modi

Modi hails 'GST Bachat Utsav'

The Prime Minister listed the decision to reduce GST rates among the historic achievements of his government and noted that citizens were saving thousands of crores of rupees during the ‘GST Bachat Utsav’ (Savings Festival).

He also urged people to adopt swadeshi, promote the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, show respect for all languages, prioritise health, and embrace yoga.

“All these efforts will rapidly take us towards a Viksit Bharat,” Modi said.

Also Read: PM Modi celebrates Diwali on INS Vikrant, hails Navy’s role in Operation Sindoor

PM's Diwali greetings

Extending greetings on the festival, he wrote, “I extend my heartfelt greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Deepavali, a festival filled with energy and enthusiasm. This is the second Deepavali after the grand construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.”

“Lord Shri Ram teaches us to uphold righteousness and also gives us the courage to fight injustice. We have seen a living example of this a few months ago during Operation Sindoor. During Operation Sindoor, Bharat not only upheld righteousness but also avenged injustice,” the Prime Minister added.

He further said this Deepavali was particularly special as, for the first time, lamps would be lit in many districts across the country, including in remote areas.

“These are the districts where Naxalism and Maoist terrorism have been eradicated from the root. In recent times, we have seen many individuals abandoning the path of violence and joining the mainstream of development, expressing faith in the Constitution of our country. This is a major achievement for the nation,” Modi said.