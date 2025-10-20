PM Modi celebrates Diwali on INS Vikrant, hails Navy’s role in Operation Sindoor

Celebrating Diwali with the Navy jawans onboard the INS Vikrant with soldiers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (October 20) said in an indirect reference to the Indian Navy’s role during Operation Sindoor, that a few months back, INS Vikrant sent waves of fear across Pakistan.

'INS Vikrant shatters enemy's morale before battle'

PM Modi also said that the might of INS Vikrant is such that it shatters the enemy’s morale even before the battle starts.

"... Just a few months ago, we witnessed how the very name Vikrant sent waves of fear across Pakistan. Such is its might, a name that shatters the enemy’s courage even before the battle begins. This is the power of INS Vikrant... On this occasion, I especially want to salute our armed forces…,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also said that the INS Vikrant was not just a warship, but a testament to India’s hard work.

"I remember when INS Vikrant was being handed over to the nation, I had said that Vikrant is vast, immense, and magnificent. Vikrant is unique and special. It is not just a warship; it is a testament to India’s hard work, talent, capability, and commitment in the 21st century,” said Modi.

Hails 'Swadeshi INS Vikrant'

“The day India received the Swadeshi INS Vikrant, our Indian Navy discarded a major symbol of colonial subjugation. Inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, our Navy adopted a new flag...", he added.

Elaborating further, the Prime Minister recalled his experience of spending the night on board INS Vikrant on Sunday (October 19).

"The night spent yesterday on INS Vikrant is hard to put into words. I saw the immense energy and enthusiasm you all were filled with. When I saw you singing patriotic songs yesterday, and the way you described Operation Sindoor in your songs, no words can ever fully convey the experience that a jawan feels standing on a battlefield,” said Modi.

Lauds Navy personnel's courage

“I was observing the strength of the military equipment. These large ships, aircraft that move faster than the wind, these submarines, they are impressive in themselves, but what makes them truly formidable is the courage of those who operate them. These ships may be made of iron, but when you board them, they become living, breathing forces of the armed services. I have been with you since yesterday,” the PM said.

“In every moment, I have learned something. When I left Delhi, I thought I would live this moment myself. But your hard work, penance and dedication are on such a high level that I could not truly live it. I did, however, gain an understanding of it. I can only imagine how difficult it must be to live this life truly...," he added.