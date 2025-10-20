Maoist terror on verge of elimination; grip only over 11 districts: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the armed forces on the occasion of Diwali on Monday (October 20), said India is on the verge of eradicating Maoist terror.

More than 100 districts freed from this scourge will celebrate Diwali with dignity this year, Modi said onboard INS Vikrant off the Goa coast.

The prime minister lauded the bravery of the security forces, saying they have reduced Maoist influence to just 11 districts, from 125 districts a decade ago.

“It is due to the valour and courage of our security forces that the country has achieved another major milestone over the last few years. This milestone is about the eradication of Maoist terrorism. The country is on the verge of liberation from Naxal-Maoist terror,” Modi said.

Also read: PM Modi celebrates Diwali on INS Vikrant, hails Navy’s role in Operation Sindoor

From 125 to 11 in 11 years

Modi said that before 2014, nearly 125 districts across the country were in the grip of Maoist violence, and this number has now reduced to just 11 districts due to the steps taken by the government over the past decade.

“Of these 11 districts, only three districts remain under their influence,” he said.

“More than 100 districts are now free from Maoist terror and are breathing in open air for the first time and celebrating a splendid Diwali,” the prime minister said.

Also read: Stock markets rally as GST cuts boost sentiment ahead of muhurat trading

Building a new future

Modi said there were regions where Maoists did not allow the building of schools, roads and hospitals, blew up schools and hospitals, and shot dead doctors.

“In those same regions, highways are being built, new businesses are taking root, and schools and hospitals are building a new future for children,” Modi said.

The prime minister said these successes have been achieved due to the penance, sacrifice and courage of the security forces.

“I am delighted that for the first time, people in many such districts of the country are going to celebrate Diwali with pride, honour and dignity,” Modi said.

(With agency inputs)