PM Modi meets Tulsi Gabbard hours after India flags concerns on Khalistani terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 17) met Tulsi Gabbard, the US Director of National Intelligence, hours after she had a meeting with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who called for action against Khalistani terror group Sikhs for Justice and its founder Gurpatwant Pannun.

The prime minister presented the US intel chief with a vase filled with Ganga water from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, which hosted the Maha Kumbh.

This is Gabbard’s second meeting with PM Modi in as many months. The two met in February, when Modi was in Washington DC for a bilateral with President Donald Trump.



Also read: Congress blasts Modi for Fridman podcast, says he’s speaking Trump’s language

During the last meeting, Modi and Gabbard discussed ways to enhance cooperation to tackle threats like terrorism and cybersecurity, and “set the tone and vision for a stronger India-US partnership”.

#WATCH | Delhi: US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The PM presented her with a vase containing Gangajal from the recently concluded Prayagraj Mahakumbh. pic.twitter.com/jJ0OJbggNF — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2025

Declare SFJ a terrorist entity: Rajnath to US

Earlier, Rajnath conveyed to Gabbard India’s concerns over activities of Khalistani separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) on American soil and urged her to declare it as a designated terrorist entity, sources said.

In an over 30-minute meeting at his office in the Raisina Hills, Rajnath also apprised Gabbard about SFJ's alleged links with Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as well as its “collaboration” with Babbar Khalsa militant group, and pressed for action against it, they said.



Also read: Centre sees red over summons from US court in Pannun murder-plot case

Singh flagged concerns over the SFJ, headed by Pannun, targeting various Hindu religious structures in the US and said such activities must be stopped, the sources said.

The SFJ is a banned organisation in India. Pannun is wanted by Indian probe agencies on various terror charges.

Rajnath and Gabbard also explored ways to boost India-US collaboration in niche defence technologies, information sharing and integration of defence industrial supply chains.