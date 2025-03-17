India raises issue of Khalistani terror during talks with Tulsi Gabbard

India on Sunday (March 16) raised concerns about the operation of anti-India elements from foreign soil including pro-Khalistani elements and urged the US government to act against banned Khalistani terror group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which operates from America and its leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The issue was raised by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his meeting with US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, who is in India to attend a multi-national tour of the Indo-Pacific.

Conclave of intelligence chiefs

Besides Gabbard, the conclave of global intelligence czars, chaired by India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, was also attended by Canadian spy chief Daniel Rogers, and UK National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell.

The deliberations at the conclave were held behind closed doors.

Gabbard arrived in the national capital early Sunday (March 16) on a two-and-a-half-day trip in the first high-level visit to India by a top official of the Donald Trump administration.

In their one-on-one meeting, Doval and Gabbard mainly discussed ways to strengthen intelligence sharing and working closely in the security domain in sync with the India-US global strategic partnership, it is learnt.

Issues on agenda

It is learnt that the top intelligence and security officials focussed on sharing of intelligence and cooperation to tackle terrorism and threats posed by emerging technologies.

The meeting also focussed on security in the Indo-Pacific region, cooperation to counter terror-funding and money laundering, and issues related to extradition and immigration, people familiar with the matter said.

Intelligence chiefs of the UK and New Zealand and several other friendly countries of India were learnt to have attended the conclave.

The intelligence chiefs were understood to have also deliberated on various global challenges, including implications of the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in the Middle East.

Rajnath-Gabbard talks

During talks, Defence Minister Singh and Gabbard held wide-ranging discussion focussing on enhancing the overall India-US strategic ties, especially in areas of defence and information sharing.

In a social media post, Singh said he was happy to meet the US national intelligence chief and that they discussed ways to further deepen the India-US partnership.

"We discussed a wide range of issues which include defence and information sharing, aiming to further deepen the India-US partnership," he said.

Direct dialogue at top on tariffs: Gabbard

Speaking on the tariff threat from the US, Gabbard said India and the US have established a “direct dialogue at the very top” over the issue.

She said there was an opportunity to strengthen the economic relationship between the two countries.

“PM Modi is looking out for what is in the best interest of India’s economy and the opportunities available to the people of India. Similarly, President Trump is doing the same for the United States, our economic interests and the interests of the American people,” said Gabbard.

She said both PM Modi and President Trump are “looking for a good solution”.

Gabbard is visiting India as part of a multi-nation tour of Japan, Thailand, and France.

She will also address the Raisina Dialogue on Tuesday (March 18).

Last month, Gabbard met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Washington DC.

(With inputs from agencies)