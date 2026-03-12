PM Modi to launch Rs 66,000 crore infrastructure projects in Assam, West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 66,000 crore across Assam and West Bengal during visits to the two states this week.

The initiatives span road, rail, energy, port and connectivity sectors. Projects worth nearly Rs 48,000 crore are scheduled across Assam during the Prime Minister’s two-day visit starting Friday (March 13), followed by projects worth about Rs 18,680 crore in Kolkata on Saturday. Both states are scheduled to go to polls later this year.

Projects across Kokrajhar, Guwahati, Silchar

According to officials, PM Modi will inaugurate, lay foundation stones and flag off projects across Kokrajhar, Guwahati and Silchar.

"On March 13, at around 1:30 pm, the Prime Minister will perform bhoomi poojan, lay foundation stones and flag off projects worth over Rs 4,570 crore at Kokrajhar," an official release said.

Later in the day, he will perform bhoomi poojan, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation projects worth around Rs 19,680 crore in Guwahati.

"On March 14, at around 10:45 am, the Prime Minister will perform bhoomi poojan and dedicate to the nation various projects worth about Rs 23,550 crore at Silchar," the release said.

Road, rail and connectivity push

The visit will begin with the bhoomi poojan of the Assam Mala 3.0 road projects worth over Rs 3,200 crore in Kokrajhar district.

"Under this scheme, more than 900 kilometres of roads will be constructed across Assam to improve inter-state connectivity and strengthen linkages between national highways and rural roads," the release said.

PM Modi will also lay foundation stones for six road projects in the Bodoland Territorial Council area, including four flyovers and two bridges worth around Rs 1,100 crore, and for a periodic overhauling workshop at Bashbari in Kokrajhar.

He will flag off three trains, namely the Kamakhya-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express, the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Express and the Narangi-Agartala Express.

Energy, gas and railway projects

From Guwahati, Modi will release the 22nd instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme to over 9.3 crore farmers nationwide and dedicate the Kopili Hydro-Electric Project in Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong districts.

"Constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,300 crore, the project will enhance clean energy generation, improve grid stability in the region and ensure reliable power supply to households, farmers and industries," the release said.

He will also inaugurate the Capacity Enhancement Project of the Numaligarh-Siliguri Product Pipeline of Oil India Ltd and Phase-1 of the North East Gas Grid connecting Guwahati with Numaligarh, Gohpur and Itanagar with a branch line to Dimapur.

Railway works include electrification of the Rangiya-Murkongselek, Chaparmukh-Dibrugarh and Badarpur-Silchar and Badarpur-Churaibari lines, and foundation for the Furkating-Tinsukia rail line doubling project.

Waterways, ropeway and corridor

Modi will also lay the foundation stones for cruise terminals at Biswanath Ghat and Neamati, the Regional Centre of Excellence at Bogibeel, and a ropeway linking Kamakhya Railway Station with Kamakhya Temple, besides inaugurating the PM Ekta Mall in Guwahati.

On Saturday, Modi will perform the bhoomi poojan of the Shillong-Silchar Corridor.

"The 166-km corridor, with an investment of around Rs 22,860 crore, will significantly improve connectivity between Meghalaya and Assam. The project will reduce the distance between Guwahati and Silchar and cut travel time from 8.5 hours to approximately 5 hours," the release said.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the first phase of an elevated corridor on NH-306 in Silchar and for the College of Agriculture at Patharkandi in Karimganj district.

West Bengal projects worth Rs 18,680 crore

Later on Saturday, the Prime Minister will visit West Bengal to launch projects worth around Rs 18,680 crore in Kolkata.

According to a government release, these initiatives "reflect the Central government's continued commitment to strengthening infrastructure, enhancing connectivity and accelerating economic growth in West Bengal and eastern India".

The projects include national highway works spanning more than 420 km worth around Rs 16,990 crore, sections of NH-19 and NH-114, and new highway projects forming part of the Kharagpur-Siliguri economic corridor passing through several districts of the state.

Ports and railway upgrades

During the visit, Modi will also inaugurate the mechanisation project of Berth number two at Haldia Dock Complex, the rejuvenation project at Khidderpore Docks, and renovation works at the Kolkata Dock System.

In the railways sector, he will flag off the Purulia-Anand Vihar Terminal Express, inaugurate six redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Station Scheme and dedicate two railway projects aimed at improving train safety and connectivity.

(With agency inputs)