Modi sets number target for BJP: two-thirds in Lok Sabha

Sounding the bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Parliament on Monday (February 5), Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a target of winning 370 seats for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and more than 400 seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The choice of the target of winning 370 Lok Sabha seats for the BJP is interesting because this is not just the largest number of Lok Sabha seats the BJP would be winning if it were able to meet the target, but it also means the BJP is looking to win at least a two-third majority in the Lok Sabha on its own.

“Mood of the nation”

“The mood of the nation is that we will win 400 seats. But I think the people of the country will at least give the BJP 370 seats and more than 400 seats for the NDA in this election. There are only 100 days left for the third term of the BJP-NDA government,” Modi said in the Lok Sabha.

The BJP contested 437 seats in the 2019 general elections and won 303 seats on its own, but in the 2024 national polls, it is expected to contest the largest number of Lok Sabha seats it ever has. Senior leaders of the BJP believe that the party could contest more than 450 seats on its own in the upcoming polls.

The BJP will need to win at least 362 seats in the Lok Sabha to cross the target of a two-third majority.

“Big decisions” in third term

Modi’s speech may be his last in the Lok Sabha before the general elections. He categorically said that in his “third term”, the Parliament would witness “big decisions”.

In his 100-minute speech, Modi also said that nobody could imagine a day when Article 370 would be abrogated. He also said that it was during the second term of the BJP that a temple for Lord Rama was constructed in Ayodhya, and the BJP finally managed to complete both of its core promises.

“The third term will focus on Viksit Bharat (developed Bharat). It is this Parliament that witnessed the abrogation of Article 370 and the passage of the crucial Women’s Reservation Bill. Lord Rama has reached his home in Ayodhya and temple has been constructed,” said the Prime Minister.

Although the PM did not spell out the “big decisions” the BJP would like to take if it gets re-elected for the third consecutive term, the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is among the core promises of the BJP that it has been promising to the people in its election manifesto for more than three decades.

Defining dynasty politics

Realising that the BJP will have to contest against the Congress directly in over 200 Lok Sabha seats, PM Modi squarely blamed the main opposition party for promoting dynasty politics in the country.

Elaborating on his taunt of the Congress being a “dynasty-driven party”, the PM said political parties that cater to the wishes of one single family and those that are led by family members of one single family are dynasty-based political parties.

“Neither Rajnath Singh nor Amit Shah have their own political parties. I have been trying to explain the meaning of dynasty politics and today I have got the opportunity. Dynasty politics is when a political party is led by a single family. We welcome the youth to join politics because the strength and energy of the youth would help make India a developed country,” PM said.

Disintegration of INDIA alliance

Taking advantage of the recent disintegration of the INDIA alliance in Bihar, PM Modi said the Congress was responsible for the outcome because it had no faith in its own alliance members.

The India alliance, formed by a coalition of opposition political parties, is facing difficulties as Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar switched sides recently and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to contest alone in the state.

“The alignment of the alliance is faulty. Congress does not want to trust its own alliance partners. It is because of the Congress that all the opposition parties are unable to perform in Parliament and outside also,” said PM Modi.