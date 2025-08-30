Guterres, Xi Meet at SCO Summit, China backs UN cooperation

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told Chinese President Xi Jinping that China’s role in upholding multilateralism is fundamental. Guterres was speaking to Xi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin on Saturday (August 30).

His comments come at a time when US President Donald Trump has created severe fluctuations in the world economy by imposing reciprocal and punitive tariffs on the US’ trading partners, including China and India, with the latter being slapped with a 50 per cent tariff.

Xi, in turn, assured Guterres that China would always be a “reliable partner” to the UN and continue playing its role in providing “stability and security”, reported Reuters.

‘Policy mixing up business and politics’

Guterres further stated that at a time when multilateralism was under fire, China’s support was a crucial element to preserve.

The UN chief, in an apparent reference to Trump’s tariffs and consequent impact on the world economy, further stated that new forms of policy sometimes appear to be more like a show than serious diplomatic efforts, occasionally mixing up business and politics.

"We see new forms of policy that are sometimes difficult to understand, that sometimes look more like a show than serious diplomatic efforts and in which business and politics sometimes seem also mixed," Guterres said as quoted by Reuters.

Xi assures China-UN cooperation

Xi, in response, told Guterres that China was keen on boosting its cooperation with the UN, adding that Beijing supports its central role in international affairs.

"China is willing to deepen cooperation with the United Nations, supports its central role in international affairs, and jointly shoulder its responsibilities in maintaining world peace and promoting development and prosperity," Xi told Guterres.

The conversation between Guterres and Xi assumes significance in the backdrop of the fact that it took place on the sidelines of the SCO summit where Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders from Central Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia and the Middle East will take part in the summit in a show of Global South solidarity.

PM Modi in China

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tianjin, China SCO summit, marking his first visit to China in seven years amid deteriorating India-US relations.

Modi's trip assumes significance following a sharp downturn in India-US ties due to President Trump's heavy tariff regimes. Upon landing, Modi posted on X about looking forward to the SCO deliberations and meeting world leaders, receiving a red carpet welcome with local cultural performances.

Modi to meet Xi

Modi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on August 31 at the SCO summit. The meeting assumes significance as both countries aim to strengthen ties amid global tensions, amid Trump’s tariffs on US’ trading partners. The US imposed an additional 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on India due to New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil, bringing the total tariff rate to 50 per cent.

The visit follows Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's recent India trip, where both sides announced measures for a "stable, cooperative and forward-looking" relationship. Modi emphasised the importance of India-China cooperation for global economic stability, stating that stable bilateral relations can positively impact regional and global peace.

Modi to meet Putin

Modi will also meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders during the summit. China's Global Times welcomed the diplomatic development, calling closer China-India ties "a rational choice and shared responsibility," signalling potential improvement in historically strained relations.