PM Modi says ‘positive progress’ being made on UCC, One Nation One Election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (April 6) said that serious discussions were being held on the Uniform Civil Code and One Nation One Election, adding “positive progress” was being made in this direction. He made the remarks while virally addressing BJP workers on the occasion of the party’s foundation day.

Policy focus and progress

"Our mission is still ongoing. Serious discussions are taking place in the country today on all such topics like Uniform Civil Code, One Nation One Election, and positive progress is being made in this direction. Our goal is to build a developed India, a self-reliant India, and we will continue to work selflessly to achieve this goal,” said PM Modi.

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"In a few years, the BJP is going to complete its 50 years. This is a huge milestone, a huge inspiration. We have to brainstorm new goals and also immerse ourselves in this era of changing technology. Once again, I extend my best wishes to my crores of workers on the BJP Foundation Day,” he added as quoted by ANI.

Workers and political struggle

The Prime Minister lauded BJP workers for enduring hardships, whether during the emergency era or political violence in West Bengal, in a bid to strengthen the nation and the party.

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"BJP workers never hesitate when it comes to raising issues connected to the people. They had firm faith that the hard work they were doing would make India's future better,” said PM Modi.

“That is why the karyakartas endured every hardship, whether it was the Emergency or oppression under Congress. Many karyakartas even sacrificed their lives. We have seen this in states like Bengal, where violence has been turned into a political culture,” he added.

Ideology and early growth

Recalling the party’s earlier political journey, PM Modi reflected on how the party gradually built public trust despite electoral setbacks. “We cannot forget the time when in 1984 Congress won a record number of seats, but India also witnessed how they betrayed the people. This increased the trust of the people in the BJP, and slowly we began to win seats,” he said.

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He pointed to a broader ideological divide that emerged during that period. “At that time, two ideologies came into existence. One was power-driven politics, and the other was service-driven politics,” PM Modi noted.

RSS’ influence and organisation building

Highlighting the party’s roots, he credited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for shaping its direction. “Under the vast and sacred banyan tree of the RSS, we received the inspiration to step into politics with pure intentions and integrity,” he said, adding that the BJP later focused on strengthening itself as a cadre-based organisation.

“We built such a vast cadre of workers who were dedicated to working with a spirit of service,” he added, stressing their commitment to values.

The BJP traces its origins to the Jana Sangh, which later merged into the Janata Party in 1977 before being reconstituted as the BJP on April 6, 1980.