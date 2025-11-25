PM Modi hoists saffron flag at Ayodhya Ram Temple, says 'pain of centuries put to rest'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (November 25) ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag on the Shikhar of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, symbolising the completion of the temple’s construction. Modi was accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during the ceremony, alongside Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length, bears the image of a radiant Sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Lord Ram, with an ‘Om’ inscribed on it along with the image of the Kovidara tree. The sacred saffron flag conveys a message of dignity, unity, and cultural continuity.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister and RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat offered prayers to Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister also held a roadshow to the Ram temple complex in Ayodhya for the ‘Dhwajaroha’ -flag-hoisting ceremony, marking the formal completion of the temple’s construction.

'Pain of centuries put to rest'

Addressing the gathering after the ceremony, the Prime Minister said that the pain of centuries has been put to rest, adding that there is unfathomable supernatural bliss.

"Today, the entire India and the world is Ram-may. There is extraordinary satisfaction in the heart of every Rama devotee. There is boundless gratitude. There is unfathomable supernatural bliss. The wounds of centuries are being healed. The pain of centuries is being put to rest today. The resolve of centuries is being fulfilled today. Today is the completion of that sacrifice whose fire remained lit for 500 years...,” the PM said as quoted by ANI.

He also said that the flag will provide a glimpse of Ram Lalla's birthplace from afar and will convey the commands and inspirations of Lord Ram to all humankind for ages to come.

"...Our scriptures say that those who are unable to come to the temple and yet pay their respects to the temple flag from afar also receive the same merit... This flag will provide a glimpse of Ram Lalla's birthplace from afar and will convey the commands and inspirations of Lord Shri Ram to all humankind for ages to come,” said PM Modi.

“I extend my heartfelt greetings to the millions of Ram devotees across the world on this unforgettable moment... I also salute all the devotees today. I express my gratitude to everyone who contributed to the construction of the Ram Temple. I congratulate every labourer, artisan, planner, architect, and worker involved in the construction of the Ram Temple...,” he added.

What RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said

Addressing the gathering RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat said that the 'dhwaj' of Ram Rajya, which once flew high in Ayodhya and used to spread peace and prosperity to the world, is now seated at its 'shikhar', and we witnessed this happening.

“'Dhwaj' is a symbol...It took time to build the temple. Even if you set aside the 500 years, it did take 30 years,” he said.

"...Kachnar - a tree, which is useful in each and every manner, has been used here.’Dharma jeevan' is such a life. We have to live such a life and take the flag of this life to its summit, whatever the situation may be, however difficult it gets...Surya bhagwan goes from east to west every day without getting tired because one's duty is accomplished only through ownership,” added Bhagwat

PM Modi’s Facebook post

He also offered prayers at the Sapt Mandir within the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir complex before the main event. Modi wrote on Facebook, “Landed in Ayodhya to take part in the Dhwajarohan Utsav at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir!”

Crowds lined the route, with many women and youth showering flower petals as his convoy passed amid heavy security. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel welcomed him at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.

Adityanath later posted on X, “A hearty welcome and felicitation to the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the foremost of the seven sacred cities, Shri Ayodhya Dham.”

PM visits Sapt Mandir

After the roadshow, Modi visited the newly constructed Sapt Mandir, which includes temples dedicated to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari.

The event aligns with the auspicious Panchami of the Shukla Paksha in Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Ram and Sita’s Vivah Panchami, a day signifying divine union, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.