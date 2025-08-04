August 5 is here: Art 370 abrogation to Ram Mandir, why date matters to Modi govt

In recent years, August 5 has emerged as a strategically significant date for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The date has witnessed two major announcements and developments that have changed the country’s political and cultural trajectory.

This year, August 5 marks the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and the fifth anniversary of the Bhoomi Poojan of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Article 370 abrogation

On August 5, 2019, Home Minister Amit Shah announced in Parliament the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, which granted special status to Jammu & Kashmir.

The move, a longstanding promise in the BJP manifesto, led to the bifurcation of the state into two Union territories: Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

This decision marked a critical shift in India’s federal structure and was celebrated by BJP supporters across the country.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir foundation

Another major event that took place on August 5 was the foundation-laying ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in 2020.

Following the Supreme Court’s 2019 verdict in favour of temple construction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Bhoomi Poojan, officially commencing the temple's construction.

The Ram Mandir was since inaugurated in March 2024 and stands as a flagship project for the BJP.

Olympic win

On August 5, 2021, when the Indian men's hockey team claimed an Olympic hockey bronze medal after 41 years, defeating Germany 5-4, Modi was quick to note the date.

"The date marked three significant developments in the country. It marked the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and also a year of laying the foundation stone of the Ayodhya Ram Temple. Today, also marked the triumph of the Indian men’s hockey team over Germany in the Tokyo Olympics," said Modi.

Tomorrow is August 5. What will it bring? Let's wait and watch!