Ayodhya flag hoisting ceremony signals launch of BJP's 'Mission UP 2027'?
With PM Modi, RSS chief Bhagwat set to attend, Ram Temple ceremony seen as calculated move to blend Hindutva and development narratives as UP electoral strategy
Eyeing a hat-trick in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the BJP appears to be setting the tone for its electoral strategy with a high-profile flag hoisting at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on November 25th.
Political leaders and experts are questioning the intent behind the ceremonial act, suggesting it may be a calculated move to consolidate the BJP’s Hindutva base and reinforce continuity of its cultural agenda well ahead of the polls.
The day when the Ayodhya Ram Temple construction was completed will be marked by a flag-hoisting ceremony, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate. The talk in UP BJP unit and in political circles is that it's likely the BJP may reinvent the narrative of Hindutva along with development to push to voters in the 2027 UP Assembly elections.
After Bihar elections
All eyes are focussed on this particular event, taking place approximately fifteen months before the 2027 elections.
According to political observers, this event is considered to kick off the BJP's strategy and preparations for the UP assembly elections. The presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the ceremony, holds significance, while the Ram Temple movement, which has been a lifeline for the BJP, could be an opportunity to prepare the political ground for the future.
This will be an opportunity to highlight the role and contribution of BJP leaders in the Ram Temple movement, while the direction provided by the Prime Minister's message will hold the key to the saffron party's strategy. It is believed that the BJP will announce its state president in December, and then the party will gear up for setting its UP election strategy on track.
'Ayodhya Model'
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed a similar sentiment, referring to the Ram Temple as the “Rashtra Mandir.”
The development work carried out by the UP government in Ayodhya over the past few years and the steps taken to establish Ayodhya on the international tourism map could also be highlighted on this occasion. By putting the spotlight on the construction of the temple in Ayodhya and the development achieved so far, the BJP hopes to pursue its Hindutva + development agenda.
Dalit, OBC focus
The BJP hopes to use the Ram Mandir issue to draw this group of voters.
Yogi's Ramrajya
(This article first appeared in The Federal Desh)