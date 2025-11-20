Ayodhya flag hoisting ceremony signals launch of BJP's 'Mission UP 2027'?

Eyeing a hat-trick in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the BJP appears to be setting the tone for its electoral strategy with a high-profile flag hoisting at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on November 25th.

Political leaders and experts are questioning the intent behind the ceremonial act, suggesting it may be a calculated move to consolidate the BJP’s Hindutva base and reinforce continuity of its cultural agenda well ahead of the polls.

The day when the Ayodhya Ram Temple construction was completed will be marked by a flag-hoisting ceremony, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate. The talk in UP BJP unit and in political circles is that it's likely the BJP may reinvent the narrative of Hindutva along with development to push to voters in the 2027 UP Assembly elections.

After Bihar elections

After Bihar elections, the focus has shifted to Uttar Pradesh. The flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for November 25th.

Also read: UP CM makes Vande Mataram compulsory in all schools; 'no new Jinnahs should emerge' All eyes are focussed on this particular event, taking place approximately fifteen months before the 2027 elections. According to political observers, this event is considered to kick off the BJP's strategy and preparations for the UP assembly elections. The presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the ceremony, holds significance, while the Ram Temple movement, which has been a lifeline for the BJP, could be an opportunity to prepare the political ground for the future. This will be an opportunity to highlight the role and contribution of BJP leaders in the Ram Temple movement, while the direction provided by the Prime Minister's message will hold the key to the saffron party's strategy. It is believed that the BJP will announce its state president in December, and then the party will gear up for setting its UP election strategy on track.

'Ayodhya Model'

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed a similar sentiment, referring to the Ram Temple as the “Rashtra Mandir.”

Political observers say that this could provide some direction for the UP BJP unit in the assembly elections. The presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the flag-hoisting ceremony will also be significant, also signalling a synergy between the RSS and the BJP.

On this day, a 22-foot-long flag will be hoisted on the temple's summit amid the sound of conch shells and chanting of Vedic mantras.

While the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and the UP government have begun finalising preparations to make the ceremony historic, there is also debate about whether the first chapter of the electoral battle for the UP assembly elections will be written in Ayodhya.

The development work carried out by the UP government in Ayodhya over the past few years and the steps taken to establish Ayodhya on the international tourism map could also be highlighted on this occasion. By putting the spotlight on the construction of the temple in Ayodhya and the development achieved so far, the BJP hopes to pursue its Hindutva + development agenda.

Dalit, OBC focus The party may also increase its focus on Dalits and OBCs, felt political observers. After the NDA's resounding success in the Bihar elections, the BJP now wants to shift its attention to UP. The party is emboldened by the NDA's landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly elections. And, learning from this election, the party plans to increase its focus on backward, extremely backward, and Dalit voters. In Bihar, backward, extremely backward, and Dalit voters supported the NDA. For this, it is crucial that BJP strategists address the challenge posed by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's PDA, a political acronym, which stands for Pichre" (meaning backward), Dalit and "alpashankhak" (meaning minority), in UP during the Lok Sabha elections. Also read: Ram Temple gives hope to 'suppressed' civilisations: UP CM Adityanath The BJP hopes to use the Ram Mandir issue to draw this group of voters. Flaying SP-Congress

Actually, the flag hoisting ceremony of Ram temple is a cultural festival but the issue of the Ram temple has been the oldest political issue of Sangh-BJP.

The temple movement was the first to elevate the BJP from zero to the pinnacle of power. The BJP can once again challenge the Opposition by evoking the Ram Mandir movement. The BJP has long maintained that the temple was built after the Supreme Court's decision, but it was only due to the strong will of the Modi government at the Center that the temple was completed so quickly.

On the other hand, the BJP may take political aim at both the then Mulayam Singh Yadav government for firing on Ram devotees and the Congress for obstructing the Ram Janmabhoomi decision.

Yogi's Ramrajya

The Ram Mandir issue has also been a significant one for UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Yogi participated in the Ram Mandir movement along with his guru, Mahant Avaidyanath. This opportunity can also be seen as a political maneuver by Yogi to assert his Hindutva stance.

Yogi has also spoken of "Ramrajya" during his Bihar election campaign. Despite the SP's victory in the Lok Sabha elections in Ayodhya, the BJP may incorporate the "Ayodhya model" into its election strategy.