‘I’m human, not god’: PM Modi in trailer of debut podcast

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recorded his first podcast which is likely to be released on Friday.

In the trailer released by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, who hosts the podcast, Modi recalls that in a speech as Gujarat chief minister, he said that mistakes happen and he too can make some.

"I am also a human not god," the prime minister said in the trailer.

The prime minister also advocates for good people to enter politics, stressing that they should come with a mission, not ambition.

Sharing the trailer on X, Modi said, "I hope you all enjoy this as much as we enjoyed creating it for you!" PTI

