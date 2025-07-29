PM Modi lauds Rajnath, Jaishankar on Operation Sindoor speeches

As Parliament gears up for a second day of debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the speeches of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the Lok Sabha on Monday on India’s military response and global outreach.

‘Excellent speech’

In a post on X on Tuesday (July 29), Modi said, "An excellent speech by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh Ji, giving an insightful perspective on the success of India's security apparatus and the courage of our armed forces in Operation Sindoor."

Praising Jaishankar's speech, he said, "The speech by EAM Dr. Jaishankar Ji was outstanding. He highlighted how the world has clearly heard India's perspective on fighting the menace of terrorism through Operation Sindoor."

Initiating the debate on Operation Sindoor, Singh said India can go to any extent to uproot terrorism.

What Rajnath, Jaishankar said

He said that Operation Sindoor launched to target terror sites in Pakistan is on pause as the armed forces achieved the desired objectives, but could resume in case of any misadventure by Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar said the result of India's diplomatic efforts post-Pahalgam attack was that only three out of 190 nations that are part of the UN opposed Operation Sindoor.

There was overwhelming support that the country that has been attacked has the right to defend itself, Jaishankar said.