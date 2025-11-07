PM Modi links omission of ‘Vande Mataram’ stanzas in 1937 to India's partition

In a seemingly veiled attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 7) remarked that key stanzas of the national song Vande Mataram were omitted in 1937, which, he said, sowed the seeds of partition. He asserted that such a “divisive mindset” continues to pose a challenge for the nation.

Song’s split linked to partition

Modi made these comments while inaugurating the year-long commemoration of Vande Mataram to mark 150 years of the national song. On the occasion, held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi, he also unveiled a commemorative stamp and coin.

"Vande Mataram became the voice of India’s freedom struggle, it expressed feelings of every Indian. Unfortunately, in 1937, important stanzas of Vande Mataram, its very soul, were removed. The division of Vande Mataram also sowed the seeds of partition," Modi said.

"The present generation needs to know why such an injustice was done to this maha mantra of nation-building. This divisive mindset remains a challenge for the country," he added.

Vande Mataram’s enduring relevance

Highlighting that Vande Mataram continues to hold relevance across eras, the Prime Minister, in an apparent reference to Operation Sindoor, said, "When the enemy dared to attack our security and honour through terrorism, the world witnessed that India knows how to assume the form of Durga."

As the country observes 150 years of Vande Mataram, Modi said the milestone brings renewed inspiration and fills the people of the country with fresh energy.

"Vande Mataram is not merely a word, it is a mantra, an energy, a dream, and a resolve. It embodies devotion to Mother India and the worship of her spirit. It connects us to our history and empowers our future with courage. There is no goal we Indians cannot achieve. We must build a nation that leads the world through knowledge, science, and technology," he said.

150-year celebration

The event marks the official launch of the nationwide commemoration from November 7, 2025, to November 7, 2026, celebrating 150 years of the timeless composition that inspired India’s freedom struggle and continues to evoke national pride and unity.

The song was written by Bankim Chandra Chatterji on the occasion of Akshaya Navami, which fell on November 7 in 1875.

It first appeared in the literary journal Bangadarshan as part of Chatterji’s novel Anandamath.

(With agency inputs)