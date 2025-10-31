Modi at Statue of Unity: PM hails Op Sindoor, says now Pakistan knows India’s true power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (October 31) spoke about Operation Sindoor’s success and said Pakistan and the masterminds of terrorism have realised the true power of India.

While addressing the gathering after the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade near the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar, Modi said Operations Sindoor showed the world that India can enter enemy territory and strike.

Modi attacks Congress

“By breaking the shackles of Article 370, Kashmir has today joined the mainstream. Today, even Pakistan and the masterminds of terrorism have realised the true power of this country. During Operation Sindoor, the entire world saw that if anyone dares to raise an eye towards India, ‘Bharat ghar mein ghus kar maarta hain’ (India will enter enemy’s territory and hit them)...,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also attacked the Congress for “compromising national security” for vote bank politics.

“Today, the unity and internal security of our nation face a serious threat from infiltrators. For decades, foreign infiltrators have been entering our country, consuming its resources, and disrupting its demographic balance. Unfortunately, previous governments ignored this pressing issue, turning a blind eye to the problem,” Modi said.

He added, “In the pursuit of vote-bank politics, they deliberately compromised national security. For the first time, the country has taken a firm and decisive stand to address this challenge head-on and protect its integrity...I announced the Demography Mission from the Red Fort. But today, as we take up this issue seriously, some are putting their own self-interests above the national interest...These people are waging a political battle to secure rights for infiltrators...”

Before his speech, Modi reviewed the National Unity Day parade in which contingents from police and paramilitary forces took part.