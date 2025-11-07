150 years of 'Vande Mataram': PM Modi unveils commemorative stamp, coin

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated year-long commemoration of ‘Vande Mataram’ to mark 150 years of the national song.

He also released a commemorative stamp and coin on the occasion at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here.

The programme will mark the formal launch of the year-long nationwide commemoration -- from November 7, 2025 to November 7, 2026 -- celebrating 150 years of the timeless composition that inspired India's freedom movement and continues to evoke national pride and unity.

The song was written by Bankim Chandra Chatterji on the occasion of Akshaya Navami, which fell on November 7 in 1875.

The song first appeared in the literary journal, "Bangadarshan", as part of Chatterji's novel, "Anandamath". PTI

