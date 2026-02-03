Modi lauds India-US trade deal as game-changer, NDA MPs cheer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 3) described the India-US trade deal as a “big decision” that will benefit the entire country, emphasising that his government always acts in the nation’s best interest.

The remarks came during a meeting of the NDA Parliamentary Party, attended by coalition MPs. Though details of the trade deal remain largely undisclosed, the coalition members celebrated it enthusiastically, viewing it as a boost for Indian manufacturers, exporters, and entrepreneurs.

Also read | India’s trade deal with the US is not reciprocity, it is submission

NDA MPs congratulated Modi on both the India-US and India-EU trade agreements, saying they would strengthen India’s business and trade ecosystem. An MP present at the meeting quoted the Prime Minister saying the deals are significant decisions with widespread benefits for the nation.

Trade deal sparks optimism

India and the US have agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from a total 50 per cent.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the nation is abuzz over the trade deals. “Under the PM’s leadership, nine agreements have been signed with 39 developed countries. This is historic, and the atmosphere across the country is very positive,” he said after the meeting.

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora said, “PM Modi made it clear that the government always works in India’s interest, whether it’s a trade deal or the budget. The credit for the India-US and India-EU agreements goes to his determination, and these deals will benefit small-scale businesses.”

NDA MPs emphasise growth

JD(S) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said the NDA meeting reflected the collective commitment to strengthening India’s economic partnerships and advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat. MPs belonging to the BJP, TDP, JD(U), LJP (R), Shiv Sena, JD(S) and other constituents of the NDA attended the meeting.

Also read | India-US trade deal: Top 10 things we know so far from Modi-Trump statements

At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, the members also welcomed new BJP President Nitin Nabin and congratulated him on the election to the top party post.

Modi told NDA leaders that election victories reflect the coalition’s people-friendly policies and hard work, urging MPs not to be complacent and to continue delivering results.

(With agency inputs)