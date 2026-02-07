India seen as trusted trade partner: PM Modi in Malaysia after US, EU deals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (February 7) said earlier India was seen by the world only as a huge market, but now countries, including the US and the UK, are having trade deals with India as the country is being seen as a trusted partner for growth.

The remarks made at an Indian diaspora event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, came days after India had struck a trade deal with the US, with President Donald Trump lowering the tariffs on India from 50 per cent to 18 per cent.

'India now trade-hub to the world'

"Earlier, India was seen just as a huge market. Now we are a hub for investment and trade. India is seen as a trusted partner for growth. Whether it is the UK, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Oman, the EU, or the USA. Countries have trade deals with India,” said PM Modi.

“1.4 billion Indians want to build a developed India by 2047. We want to build a developed India, don't we? Will we succeed in building a developed India or not? Will we fulfil our dreams or not? Will we transform our dreams into resolutions or not? And will we see those resolutions through to completion or not? In this journey, the Indian diaspora is a valuable partner. Whether you are born in Kuala Lumpur or Kolkata, India, lives in your hearts,” he added as quoted by ANI.

‘Soon India’s UPI in Malaysia’

PM Modi further stated that the Indian UPI system will soon be introduced in Malaysia, adding that it has second largest Indian origin community in the world.

“There is so much that connects Indian and Malaysian hearts... You are the living bridge that links us. You have connected Roti Canai with Malabar Parotta. Coconut, spices, and of course, Teh tarik. The flavours seem so familiar, whether it is in Kuala Lumpur or Kochi. We understand each other so well. It must be due to the large number of common words between our languages and Malay,” he said.

“I have heard that Indian music and movies are popular in Malaysia. You all know that PM Anwar Ibrahim sings very well. But many Indians back home did not know it. During his last visit, they were pleasantly surprised. Videos of him singing an old Hindi song in India went viral. It is also wonderful that he loves the Tamil songs of the legendary MGR,” he added.

Thanks Malaysian PM

PM Modi thanked his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, for attending the community event and for his remarks on the future of bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Prime Minister also referred to the personal gesture extended by his Malaysian counterpart, noting that he was received at the airport and escorted personally, which he said reflected affection and respect for India and the Indian community.

The backdrop

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Malaysia from February 7 to 8 at the invitation of PM Ibrahim, marking his third visit to the country since 2015. Addressing the audience, he said Malaysia holds a key place in India’s foreign policy and recalled that he had been unable to visit during the ASEAN Summit last year. He added that this was his first overseas visit in 2026.

Earlier, PM Modi was accorded a warm reception at the Kuala Lumpur airport, followed by a cultural welcome showcasing shared heritage. The visit is aimed at advancing the India–Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2024.