India-US interim trade agreement: Here are the key points

India and the US on Saturday (February 7) announced that they have reached a framework for an interim trade agreement under which tariffs on New Delhi will be reduced to 18 per cent.

Here are the highlights:

● US cuts tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent, down from 50 per cent earlier.

● The deal is expected to open access to a USD 30 trillion US market, benefitting MSMEs, farmers, and fishermen.

● Higher exports are expected to create lakhs of jobs, especially for women and youth.

● Key Indian sectors likely to benefit include:

● Textiles and apparel

● Leather and footwear

● Plastic and rubber products

● Organic chemicals

● Home décor and artisanal products

● Select machinery

Also Read: Trump lifts 25% tariff on India over Russian oil imports after trade deal

● Tariffs may fall to zero on several Indian exports, including:

● Generic pharmaceuticals

● Gems and diamonds

● Aircraft parts

India will receive:

● Section 232 exemptions on aircraft parts

● Tariff rate quota on auto parts

Also Read: India fully protects sensitive wheat, rice, poultry under trade pact with US: Piyush Goyal

● Negotiated outcomes on generic pharmaceuticals

● India will continue to protect sensitive agriculture and dairy products, including: maize, wheat, rice, soya, poultry, milk, cheese, ethanol (fuel), tobacco, certain vegetables, and meat.

India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on:

● All US industrial goods

● A wide range of US food and agricultural products such as dried distillers’ grains, red sorghum (animal feed), tree nuts, fruits, soybean oil, wine and spirits

● Both countries agreed to provide preferential market access in sectors of mutual interest.

Also Read: India, US seal trade deal framework; tariffs on Indian goods cut to 18%

● Rules of origin will be established to ensure benefits mainly go to India and the US.

● Both sides will address non-tariff barriers impacting bilateral trade.

India agreed to address long-standing issues related to:

● US medical devices

● Restrictive import licensing for US ICT goods

● India and the US will discuss standards and conformity assessment procedures in agreed sectors.

Also Read: Trump seals sweeping US-India trade deal amid rising global tensions

● If either side changes tariffs later, the other country may modify its commitments.

● Both countries will continue talks toward a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

India plans to purchase USD 500 billion worth of US goods over five years, including:

● Energy products

● Aircraft and aircraft parts

● Precious metals

Also Read: India-US trade deal boosts global confidence in India, says PM Modi

● Technology products

● Trade in advanced tech products such as GPUs and data centre equipment will be expanded.

● Both sides will work on digital trade barriers and discriminatory practices.



