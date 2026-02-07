India-US interim trade agreement: Here are the key points
Sharp tariff cuts, zero-duty access for key Indian exports, wider US market entry for multiple sectors, and a boost in bilateral purchases and tech cooperation
India and the US on Saturday (February 7) announced that they have reached a framework for an interim trade agreement under which tariffs on New Delhi will be reduced to 18 per cent.
Here are the highlights:
● US cuts tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent, down from 50 per cent earlier.
● The deal is expected to open access to a USD 30 trillion US market, benefitting MSMEs, farmers, and fishermen.
● Higher exports are expected to create lakhs of jobs, especially for women and youth.
● Key Indian sectors likely to benefit include:
● Textiles and apparel
● Leather and footwear
● Plastic and rubber products
● Organic chemicals
● Home décor and artisanal products
● Select machinery
● Tariffs may fall to zero on several Indian exports, including:
● Generic pharmaceuticals
● Gems and diamonds
● Aircraft parts
India will receive:
● Section 232 exemptions on aircraft parts
● Tariff rate quota on auto parts
● Negotiated outcomes on generic pharmaceuticals
● India will continue to protect sensitive agriculture and dairy products, including: maize, wheat, rice, soya, poultry, milk, cheese, ethanol (fuel), tobacco, certain vegetables, and meat.
India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on:
● All US industrial goods
● A wide range of US food and agricultural products such as dried distillers’ grains, red sorghum (animal feed), tree nuts, fruits, soybean oil, wine and spirits
● Both countries agreed to provide preferential market access in sectors of mutual interest.
● Rules of origin will be established to ensure benefits mainly go to India and the US.
● Both sides will address non-tariff barriers impacting bilateral trade.
India agreed to address long-standing issues related to:
● US medical devices
● Restrictive import licensing for US ICT goods
● India and the US will discuss standards and conformity assessment procedures in agreed sectors.
● If either side changes tariffs later, the other country may modify its commitments.
● Both countries will continue talks toward a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).
India plans to purchase USD 500 billion worth of US goods over five years, including:
● Energy products
● Aircraft and aircraft parts
● Precious metals
● Technology products
● Trade in advanced tech products such as GPUs and data centre equipment will be expanded.
● Both sides will work on digital trade barriers and discriminatory practices.