PM Modi begins 2-day Malaysia visit to boost strategic and defence ties

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday embarked on a two-day visit to Malaysia, aiming to significantly scale up India's comprehensive strategic partnership with the Southeast Asian nation.

In his departure statement, the prime minister signalled that the visit would focus on a major push for deeper defence cooperation and robust economic engagement between the two countries.

Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday, which are expected to produce a number of agreements to further expand cooperation between the two nations.

“The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and further enhancing our comprehensive strategic partnership,” Modi said.

“We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains,” he added.

India and Malaysia elevated their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in August 2024.

In the delegation-level talks, New Delhi is set to once again press Kuala Lumpur to extradite controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Prime Minister Modi's visit features a “rich agenda and will give a major boost to the special partnership between India and Malaysia”.

The prime minister will address the Indian community at an event in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday afternoon.

“I am also eager to meet the Indian community in Malaysia. Numbering nearly three million, they represent one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world,” Modi said.

“Their immense contribution to Malaysia's progress and their role as a living bridge between our two nations provide a strong foundation to our historic friendship,” he added. PTI

