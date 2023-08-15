LIVE: Nation stands with people of Manipur, says PM Modi at Red Fort
PM greets nation on 77th Independence Day; multi-layered security at Red Fort, and across New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the country's 77th Independence Day and paid homage to freedom fighters while reaffirming the commitment to fulfilling their vision.
Modi delivered his 10th consecutive Independence Day address on Tuesday at the historic Red Fort in Delhi. "Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!" Modi said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Modi has appealed for peace in Manipur from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
"The country stands with the people of Manipur. Resolution can be found through peace only. The Centre and the State government are making all efforts to find resolution."
Meanwhile, multi-layered security is in place across Delhi on Tuesday, with more than 10,000 personnel manning the area in and around Red Fort, police said.
Around 1,000 cameras with facial recognition and video analytic systems have been installed in and around the Mughal-era fort and at other strategic locations to ensure security and monitor VVIP movements, they said.
Traffic has also been restricted near the Red Fort till the end of the celebrations.
"Delhi Police is on alert. Elaborate security arrangements have been made, the exercise for which started around three-four months ago. Anti-terror activities have also been done to check the areas in the districts near the venue," Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.
Security tech
Giving details of the technology being used to ensure foolproof security, he said, "AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras have been installed, while anti-drone technology is also being used for security." "Adequate traffic arrangements have been put in place. The traffic police have also issued an advisory. We urge people to follow the advisory. The borders (of Delhi) have been closed for heavy vehicles from Monday night, while others entering the city are being checked. We are keeping a strict vigil on social media as well," Nalwa said.
The Gyan Path in front of the Red Fort has been decked up with flowers and G20 signage. However, there are no major decorations on the fort's rampart from where the prime minister will address the nation.
The government has invited around 1,800 special guests from across the country to attend the programme. Seventy-five couples from each state and Union Territory, in their traditional attire, have been invited to witness the ceremony.
Sarpanches of vibrant villages, nurses, fisherfolk and labourers engaged in the construction of the Central Vista project are also among the special invitees.
"This year, more than 20,000 officials and civilians are taking part in the Independence Day celebrations. Gyan Path has been decorated with flowers and G20 signage," a police officer said.
