PM Modi on US visit: 'Look forward to meeting my friend Trump'

Ahead of his visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 10) said he and his friend American President Donald Trump will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries.

In a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi recalled his meeting with Trump during the US President’s first term.

PM recalls previous meeting with Trump

Modi will first visit France from February 10 to 12 and then be in the US from February 12 to 14.

The Prime Minister’s trip to the US comes days after the Trump administration deported illegal Indian immigrants. The Opposition parties have attacked the Modi government after the deportees were sent back to India with the 104 Indian nationals being handcuffed and their legs chained.

Modi said this would be his first meeting with Trump in his second term in office, and added that the visit would be an opportunity to build upon the successes of India-US collaboration in Trump’s first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership, including in the areas of technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience.

“I look forward to meeting my friend, President Trump. Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US,” Modi said.

“This visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership, including in the areas of technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience. We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world,” he added.

AI Action Summit in France

Modi said he is visiting France at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron.

He looked forward to co-chairing the AI Action Summit, a gathering of the world leaders and global tech CEOs, where they will exchange views on collaborative approach to AI technology for innovation and larger public good in an inclusive, secure and trustworthy manner, he added.

“At the invitation of President Macron, I will be visiting France from 10 to 12 February. In Paris, I look forward to co-chairing the AI Action Summit, a gathering of the world leaders and global tech CEOs, where we will exchange views on collaborative approach to AI technology for innovation and larger public good in an inclusive, secure and trustworthy manner,” he said.

Further, he said, “The bilateral segment of my visit will provide an opportunity to review the progress on 2047 Horizon Roadmap for India-France strategic partnership along with my friend President Macron.

“We will also travel to the historic French city of Marseille to inaugurate the first Indian Consulate in France and also visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project, in which India is a member of the consortium of partner countries including France, to harness energy for the global good. I will also pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during World Wars I and II at the Mazargues War Cemetery.”



