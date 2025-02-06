Modi-Trump are good friends, why PM let this happen? Priyanka on Indian deportees

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar to explain why Indians deported from the US were handcuffed on the flight.

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Trump administration that has cracked down on illegal immigrants

The Indians said their hands and legs were cuffed throughout the journey and they were unshackled only after landing at the Amritsar airport.

Priyanka takes on Modi

Priyanka said: "A lot of things were said that Modiji and Trumpji are very good friends. Why did Modiji let this happen? Couldn't we have sent our plane to get them?"

"Is this the way one should be behaving with people that they are sent back in handcuffs and chains," she asked.

Priyanka said Jaishankar too needed to answer this. "He should answer, the PM should give an answer. Is this the way?"she asked.

Indian illegals in US

According to media report, the Indian parliament has been told that 510 Indians living illegally in the US were deported to India from the United States between November 2023 and October 2024.

The earlier deportations were done through commercial and chartered flights.

An estimated 725,000 illegal immigrants from India are said to be living in the US, making them the third largest population of unauthorised immigrants after people from Mexico and El Salvador.