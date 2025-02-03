Modi-Trump meeting likely on Feb 13: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington DC on February 13, people familiar with the development said. Trump is also likely to host a dinner for Modi during the latter’s visit.

As per media reports, Modi is expected to arrive in Washington DC on the evening of February 12 after wrapping up his visit to France, and will stay in the US capital till February 14. He is expected to have other engagements both with American corporate leaders and with the community.



Early engagement

After their first call since he took office, Trump told reporters that Modi was likely to visit the White House in February. The Indian side has been looking forward to an early engagement between the two leaders, banking on the personal rapport between them to pave the way for both deeper collaboration and prevent potentially difficult issues from undermining the ties.

In the readout of the call, the White House said that Trump had emphasised to Modi the importance of India buying more made-in-US security equipment and moving towards a fair trade relationship. The dialogue on trade has assumed even more significance in view of Trump’s tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China.

People familiar with the administration’s thinking have said that Trump is firm on reducing the US’ trade deficit with India and push more aggressively for American commercial interests in India in this term with a clear focus on results.



Energy purchase

The Indian side has already hinted at its willingness to make more energy purchases, and in the recent budget, reduced customs duties on key items that may benefit US companies. The announcement of the intent to amend the nuclear liability legislation in the budget also opens room for more commercial nuclear cooperation with the US.

Earlier, Trump had indicated that he discussed the issue of illegal immigration with Modi and Modi would “do the right thing”. India has already said it will take back all those Indians who had illegally entered the US after they were duly identified as Indian.