Indian Navy inducts indigenously built anti-submarine vessel 'Androth'

The Indian Navy has inducted an indigenously-built anti-submarine warfare vessel designed to enhance its maritime capabilities amid China’s increasing presence in the Indian Ocean.

Self-reliance in defence

'Androth', the second in a series of eight anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW-SWC), was built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, and handed over to the Navy on Saturday (September 13).

The delivery marks another step towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, according to an official statement.

The ASW-SWC vessels are being commissioned to strengthen the Navy’s anti-submarine and coastal surveillance operations.

Power of 'Androth'

The name ‘Androth’ is drawn from Androth Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, reflecting India’s strategic focus on protecting its extensive maritime zones.

Measuring around 77 metres in length, these ships are the largest Indian Naval warships powered by a diesel engine-waterjet combination. They are armed with advanced lightweight torpedoes and indigenously developed anti-submarine warfare rockets, officials said.

"Androth's delivery is yet another milestone in the Indian Navy's quest for indigenous shipbuilding upholding the government's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' with over 80 per cent indigenous content and stands as a testament to growing domestic capabilities and reducing dependency on imports," the Navy said in its statement.

