Why PETA, animal activists are protesting SC order to 'cage' stray dogs

Animal rights activists have vehemently opposed the Supreme Court's order to move stray dogs in the Delhi NCR region to shelters, arguing that communities think of neighbourhood dogs as family, and that the displacement and jailing of dogs is not scientific and has never worked.

A few resident welfare organisations, which have been raising concerns over dog bites in the national capital, have, however, welcomed the apex court’s decision.

The apex court, terming the stray dog menace “extremely grim”, ordered the Delhi government and civic bodies to start picking up strays from all localities and keep them in shelters, warning of strict action against anyone obstructing the drive.

Not feasible: PETA

PETA India said it is not feasible to build enough shelters, and displacement could cause fights over territory.

“According to a population survey conducted in 2022-23, Delhi has around 10 lakh community dogs, with less than half sterilised. Forced removal of these dogs will cause uproar in communities that care deeply for them. It will also ultimately do nothing to curb the dog population, reduce rabies, or prevent dog bite incidents,” said PETA.

‘Sterilisation the right fix’

“That’s why the government has required that community dogs be sterilised since 2001, a procedure which calms them, and during which they are also vaccinated against rabies,” the organisation added.

PETA urged the closure of illegal pet shops and breeders and encouraged the adoption of dogs.

“Had the Delhi government implemented an effective dog sterilisation programme, there would hardly be any dogs on the road today. But it would not be too late to start implementing an effective sterilization programme now. Instead of wasting time, effort, and public resources on ineffective and inhumane displacement drives, an effective sterilization programme is still the solution and urgent need,” said PETA.

Animal activists protest

Animal lovers, feeders, rescuers, and caregivers from across Delhi-NCR gathered at India Gate on Monday (August 11) to protest against the Supreme Court's order.

Protesters alleged that the reported figures on dog bite cases and rabies deaths were hugely exaggerated, which created unnecessary panic.

Protesters said that removing stray dogs from their localities was not a solution and called for strict implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, which mandate sterilisation, vaccination, and release of community dogs back to their areas.

They pointed out that the rules, enacted under an Act of Parliament, remain in force. The demonstrators also claimed that media reports had sensationalised the issue, while government data showed only 54 suspected rabies deaths in 2024.

They urged the authorities to work with local feeders and caregivers to ensure public safety instead of sending sterilised and vaccinated dogs to what they described as "inhumane shelters".

Some of the protesters were detained by the Delhi Police during the demonstration.

Impractical: Maneka Gandhi

Animal rights activist and former Union minister Maneka Gandhi on Monday strongly criticised the Supreme Court’s order, calling the directive "impractical", "financially-unviable" and "potentially harmful" to the region's ecological balance.

Maneka said that the scale of the task makes it "unworkable".

“You have three lakh dogs in Delhi. To get them all off the roads, you’ll have to make 3,000 pounds, each with drainage, water, a shed, a kitchen, and a watchman. That will cost about ₹15,000 crore. Does Delhi have ₹15,000 crore for this?” she told PTI.

The former Union minister said that feeding the impounded dogs would require another ₹5 crore a week, which she warned could spark a public backlash.

‘Rodent-control animals’

The BJP leader warned that removing stray dogs could create new problems.

“Within 48 hours, three lakh dogs will come from Ghaziabad, Faridabad, because there’s food here in Delhi. And once you remove the dogs, monkeys will come on the ground...I’ve seen this happen at my own house. In Paris in the 1880s, when they removed dogs and cats, the city was overrun with rats,” she said, calling dogs “rodent-control animals”.

She also cautioned that the order could trigger street clashes.

“To get them into pounds, you will have a pitched battle with feeders in every street because they will beat you up and make the dogs run away. Why are we destabilising Delhi?” said Maneka.

Highlights of court decision

- Civic authorities of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad to start removing dogs from all localities at the earliest.

- Directs Delhi government, civic bodies to immediately create dog shelters, report to it on creation of such infrastructure within eight weeks.

- Dog shelters should have sufficient personnel to sterilise, immunise strays.

- Stray dogs to be detained in shelters and not to be released on streets, colonies or public spaces.

- Warns of strict action against individuals or organisations if they come in the way of picking up of stray dogs, says it may proceed to initiate contempt action.

- Infants, young children should not at any cost fall prey to dog bites leading to rabies.

- Directs authorities to create helpline to register dog bite complaints within a week.

- Asks authorities to inform dog bite victims of medical facilities for immediate aid.

- Directs authorities to put detailed information about places where rabies vaccines are available along with stock of vaccines.

Delhi govt to follow court’s order

The Delhi government has indicated it will follow the court's order, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta saying the stray dog menace has assumed gigantic proportions and assuring that the government will soon come up with a policy and implement the order in a planned manner.

Delhi Development Minister Kapil Mishra said the move will “free the city from the fear of rabies and stray animals”.

(With inputs from agencies)