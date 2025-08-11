SC directs shifting of Delhi stray dogs to shelters, warns against interference

Describing the stray dog problem in the city as “extremely grim,” the Supreme Court on Monday (August 11) ordered the Delhi government and civic authorities to promptly begin removing stray dogs from all localities and house them in dog shelters.

Passing a slew of directions to tackle the menace of dog bite incidents, the court warned that if any person or organisation comes in the way of the picking up of stray dogs by the authorities, strict action will be taken against them.

Shelters for canines

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said as of now, dog shelters should be created to accommodate around 5,000 stray dogs and sufficient personnel should be deployed there to sterilise and immunise the canines.



It said the stray dogs should be kept at dog shelters and not be released on streets, colonies and public places.

“We are issuing these directions keeping larger public interest in mind,” the bench said, adding that infants, young children should not, at any cost, fall prey to stray dog bites leading to rabies.

It also directed the authorities to create a helpline within a week so that all dog bite cases are reported immediately.

The top court had on July 28 taken suo motu cognisance of a media report of a dog bite incident leading to rabies in Delhi.

(With agency inputs)