Why are stray dog attacks on the rise? Expert Chinny Krishna explains

With viral videos of stray dog attacks sparking fear and anger in urban India, the issue of street dogs is once again at the centre of a heated public debate. But is there really a surge in attacks, or is the perception amplified by media? Chinny Krishna, co-founder of the Blue Cross of India and former vice-chairperson of the Animal Welfare Board of India, speaks to The Federal’s Pramila Krishnan about the ground reality, policy failures, and what citizens and governments must do.

There’s a growing sense of panic across cities over stray dog attacks. Is there actually a rise in such incidents?

Let me be very clear — anyone who truly cares about animals cares about people too. Every child's death is deeply painful for us. But to get the facts straight: last year, India recorded just over 50 rabies-related deaths. In 1996, it was close to 30,000. So we’ve made huge progress.

The Blue Cross of India, which I co-founded, pioneered the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, which international bodies like the WHO, OIE, and FAO now recognise globally. Yet, it’s critical to understand that preventing rabies and controlling dog populations is not the job of NGOs alone. It is the legal responsibility of the government — both central and state — to implement the ABC programme.

So why do these stories of dog attacks feel like they’re on the rise? Are the numbers misleading?

People are scared of many things — snakes, elephants, you name it. But let’s look at the data. Around 50 rabies deaths last year. Compare that to nearly 60,000 snakebite deaths, or close to 5 lakh road accident deaths. Dog bites are a tiny fraction in comparison.

The visibility of these attacks is what has increased, not necessarily their frequency. With the amplification effect of social media, everything looks more terrifying. And yes, the images of children being mauled are horrible. But fear should not override facts.

Why do children often become the victims in these cases?

Two main reasons. First, many attacks actually come from owned dogs, not street dogs. Second, among street dogs, it often happens when children play near a nursing mother and her puppies. A mother of any species is highly protective. Children, being curious and kind, go near the puppies, and the mother dog reacts.

It’s also about fear. Dogs can sense it. A child screaming or running can provoke a response. That’s why it’s so important for parents to teach children how to behave around animals — not with fear, but with calmness and respect.

So you’re saying most rabies deaths are from pet dogs, not strays?

Yes. Every study in India and abroad shows that most attacks and rabies deaths are caused by owned, not street dogs. And again, let’s stop calling them “strays”. These are street dogs — they were born on the street, they live there. Like street children, they’re a part of our urban ecosystem. They are not escapees from someone’s home.

What kind of responsibility do pet owners have in all this?

First, never let outsiders pet your dog. Dogs are territorial and protective. Breeds like Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malinois, Dobermans — these were bred to guard and attack, not to be house pets. Many of them are not even suited for domestic life, especially in urban apartments.

And never touch unfamiliar dogs, especially on the street. Teach your children that too. Pet owners must understand their dog’s temperament and take full responsibility for its behaviour.

Is it time we rethink adopting native Indian breeds over foreign ones?

Absolutely. Indian street dogs are naturally friendly. They’ve evolved over centuries to coexist with us. Foreign breeds, on the other hand, have been genetically engineered in the last couple of hundred years, many just for aesthetic or aggressive traits.

If you want a pet, adopt an Indian dog. They are just as loving and far better suited to our environment.

What do you say to people who believe dogs have no place on city streets?

Honestly, I agree. No animal belongs on a street with speeding traffic. Every dog deserves a loving home. But until we reach that ideal, we must follow the only humane and effective solution — animal birth control.

If you remove all dogs from a street, other dogs will soon migrate in, because food remains available. But if you sterilise 70 per cent of the dogs in an area, the population stabilises. Go beyond that, and it begins to fall. That’s how we reduce street dog populations long-term.

How much of this failure lies with the government?

Almost entirely. Parliament passed the ABC rules. The Animal Welfare Board created the framework. Local governments are supposed to implement it. Yet, they don’t. The result: populations don’t stabilise, and tensions rise.

Our elected representatives and civic officials are paid to do this job with taxpayers’ money. But they’re not doing it. That’s where public pressure must come in.

What role should communities play in managing dog populations and public safety?

Communities must hold their local bodies accountable. Push them to implement sterilisation and vaccination. That’s the most constructive way forward.

Vaccination helps control rabies and other zoonotic diseases, but it doesn't stop more puppies from being born. Only sterilisation does that. If done consistently, we’ll see fewer dogs on the street and far fewer incidents.

Final thoughts — what should we take away from this debate?

This is not about choosing between children and dogs. It’s about ensuring safety and compassion for both. We need better policies, more responsible pet ownership, and community cooperation. Above all, we need empathy, rooted in science, not fear.

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)