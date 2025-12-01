'Biggest dramabaaz': Opposition hit back at Modi after he accuses them of doing drama in Parliament

The beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament on Monday (December 1) witnessed a fierce war of words between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Opposition after he accused the latter of making the House either a “warm-up arena” for elections or an outlet to express frustration after defeat.

What happened on Day 1 of Winter Session

The Congress, the principal Opposition party, hit back at the PM hours after his statement, calling him the “biggest dramabaaz” (one who indulges in theatrics) and said his accusation against the Opposition is “nothing but hypocrisy”. Other parties, such as the Trinamool Congress, also reacted to Modi’s words.

Modi tears into Opposition

Earlier in the day, the prime minister told reporters outside Parliament that the ensuing session must not become a stage for political drama but one for constructive debate that produces results. He also asked the Opposition to bring positivity to politics.

“We need to work with a sense of responsibility. Parliament is not a place for drama, it is a place for delivery,” Modi said, hitting out at the Opposition for allegedly stalling the House’s proceedings.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament in July and August was virtually washed out over the Opposition’s protests on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, where Modi’s National Democratic Alliance swept the state elections in November.

The Opposition has also threatened to stall the Winter Session over the SIR exercise in nine states and three Union Territories, if the issue does not come up for discussion in Parliament.

“For some time now, our Parliament is being used either as a warm-up arena for elections or as an outlet for frustration after defeat,” the prime minister said. Referring to the debacle the Opposition faced in Bihar, he said they were unable to digest the dismal result.

“Defeat should not be the ground to create disruption. Victory should not convert into arrogance either,” Modi added. He said the people of the country were no longer accepting the game the Opposition have been playing for the last decade or so.

“They should change their strategy - I am ready to give them a few tips,” he said, urging all parties to recognise the purpose of Parliament and “come out of the frustration of defeat”.

Opposition hit back

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said in a statement on X that instead of addressing the real problems that people were facing, PM Modi once again made his “dramebazi delivery”.

He also accused the NDA government of continuously trampling on parliamentary decorum and the system for the past 11 years.

“The BJP should now end this drama of distraction and engage in debate in Parliament on the real issues facing the people,” he added in his post.

In the last Monsoon session, at least 12 Bills were passed in haste, some in less than 15 minutes and some without any discussion at all, Kharge said.

“The entire country has previously witnessed how you bulldozed anti-farmer black laws, GST, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and such bills through Parliament in a frantic rush," he said.

Senior Congress MP and the party’s General Secretary, Jairam Ramesh, said the PM never attends Parliament, undermines it and cares little about engaging with the Opposition.

In a post on X in Hindi, he said, “Yet before every session he will stand outside the Parliament building and speak grandly to the nation asking for constructive cooperation from the Opposition to ensure the smooth functioning of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

'PM the biggest dramabaaz'

“The PM's statement before Parliament begins is nothing but hypocrisy. The biggest dramabaaz of them all is talking of drama.”

He said if the Parliament doesn’t function smoothly, the fault is entirely that of the PM and his stubborn refusal to allow the Opposition to raise issues of urgent public importance.

Raising issues not drama: Priyanka Gandhi

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also criticised the PM’s statement, saying issues such as SIR, pollution and others are “huge issues for democracy”. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, she said speaking about and raising issues is not drama, but not allowing democratic discussions about issues that matter to the people is.

Abhishek Banerjee, the second-in-command in the TMC and its national general secretary, the ruling party of West Bengal, also reacted, saying that demanding accountability on the SIR exercise and other issues related to governance cannot be written off as theatrics.

— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2025

The MP from Diamond Harbour responded to Modi’s remarks to say the Opposition had only sought a formal debate on the SIR exercise, which he claimed had already led to “around 40 deaths, including BLOs” in the state, because of alleged procedural lapses.

“What the Opposition is asking for is a debate on SIR. Is that drama? If raising people's voice is drama, then the people will give them a reply in the next election,” Banerjee said.

(With Agency inputs)