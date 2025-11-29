Kiran Bedi urges PM Modi to intervene as Delhi air quality worsens

Kiran Bedi on Friday (November 28) appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to step in as Delhi continues to grapple with worsening air pollution.

Also Read: Bedi, the mastermind of op Puducherry, eased out to show BJP ‘innocence’

Her remarks come amid declining air quality across several parts of the national capital region (NCR).

Kiran Bedi urges PM to monitor pollution

Taking to X, the former IPS officer asked the prime minister to raise the issue in his Mann Ki Baat address and referred to his “effective” Zoom review meetings with officials during her tenure as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

“Sir, please forgive me for pleading again. But I witnessed your very effective Zoom sessions during my time in Puducherry. How you got everybody to deliver and perform time-bound in several national challenges. How everyone was inspired to meet the deadlines and the goals," a part of her post read.

Sir please 🙏forgive me for pleading again. But I have seen your very effective Zoom sessions during my time in Puducherry. How you got every body to deliver and perform time bound in several national challenges. . How everyone was inspired to meet the deadlines and the goals.… — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) November 28, 2025

Bedi urged the prime minister to hold regular virtual meetings, every month, with Chief Ministers and Chief Secretaries of Delhi’s neighbouring states to review progress on tackling pollution.

Also Read: After getting the sack, Kiran Bedi says: I did my sacred duty

“It will give us hope because we will know it is under your oversight. People will heave a sigh of relief,” she wrote.

Calls to highlight issue in Mann Ki Baat

She further appealed to PM Modi to highlight the issue in his Mann Ki Baat broadcast, to reach people across age groups and explain how they can contribute to reducing pollution. “Delhi was waiting for a ‘double engine’ in this respect too, to undo the damage done over the last ten years,” she added.

With pollution concerns mounting, Bedi has been actively using her X account to amplify messages on air quality.

Also Read: Can't Delhi residents demand clean air? Why police action on protestors?

She called for greater cooperation between states and officials, saying pollution was not accidental but an “outcome of decades without true coordination in governance”.