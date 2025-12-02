Govt invites Opposition for talks to end Parliament impasse over SIR

Amid Opposition protests over the SIR that stalled Parliament for a second consecutive day, the government told both Houses on Tuesday (December 2) that it had invited leaders from various parties for talks to end the stalemate, but emphasised that no fixed timeline should be imposed for the discussion.

Centre invites political parties for talks

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was prepared to debate any issue and had called on leaders from multiple parties for dialogue, but insisted that proceedings cannot be disrupted over one demand.

He noted that one issue cannot be allowed to overshadow others, particularly when members of smaller parties also wish to raise matters of importance to them. His remarks came as Opposition MPs shouted slogans demanding a debate on the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in nine states and three Union Territories.

"Two to four parties are disrupting the House... In a democracy, people win and lose. They should not vent their anger like this... By doing this, you are losing the trust of the people," Rijiju said.

Rijiju calls for end to disruptions

The minister told the protesting members that they should protect the decorum of the House and that there are many members from smaller parties who should also be heard.

"Disruption of the proceedings by members of a few parties is not right, and also anger of losing elections should not be shown in the House," the minister said and mentioned that even late BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee had lost elections.

Taking a jibe at the Congress on its recent electoral losses, Rijiju said the party is losing the confidence of the people.

No timeline set for discussions

Making similar remarks in Rajya Sabha, Rijiju said he will engage with leaders from various parties and begin consultations on the issue, but stressed that they should not impose a timeline on the process.

"...please don't put a timeline condition on anything. I am going to engage with leaders of various political parties, it may be formally or informally. Ultimately, it will come to you when we start the consultations," he said.

"The problem begins when you start questioning the time. Everything cannot be mechanical. In a Parliamentary democracy, we have to engage in dialogue, we have to engage in discussion," Rijiju added.

Parliament stalls amid SIR protests

Both Houses have seen protests by opposition MPs demanding a debate on the SIR immediately. The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday (December 1) and has been functioning amid repeated adjournments.

On Tuesday so far, Lok Sabha witnessed two adjournments pre-lunch, while the Rajya Sabha was adjourned once.

(With agency inputs)