Parliament security breach: Key accused Lalit Mohan Jha arrested

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Lalit Mohan Jha, a key accused in the Parliament security breach incident, was arrested on Thursday evening, police sources said.

According to them, Jha was arrested from the national capital.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Around the same time, two others, including a woman, raised slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters outside the Parliament premises, prompting police to round up the duo.

According to police, the Parliament security breach was well-coordinated, meticulously planned and carried out by six people, all of whom are now in police custody.

While Sagar, Manoranjan, Amol and Neelam were nabbed from incident spot, their accomplice Vishal, in whose house they stayed before reaching Parliament, was detained from Gurugram.

"Jha was arrested from New Delhi," a police source said on Thursday. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)