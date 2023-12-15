Parliament security breach: Prime accused Lalit Jha sent to 7-day police custody

A Delhi court remanded Lalit Mohan Jha, apprehended in the Parliament security breach case, to seven-day police custody for thorough interrogation on Friday (December 15).

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur remanded Jha in Delhi police's custody after the public prosecutor said he was the mastermind of the incident and was required to be questioned to unearth the entire conspiracy.



The court passed the order on an application filed by the city police which sought his custody for 15 days.

Jha was was arrested on Thursday (December 14) evening after he surrendered himself at the Kartavya Path Police station in Delhi. He was handed over to the Special Cell.

"Lalit Jha came to Kartavya Path Police station where he was arrested. He was handed over to Special Cell which is investigating the incident," an officer said.

While his elder brother Shambhu Jha told media that their entire family is in shock over Jha’s act, the latter’s neighbours in Kolkata described him as a reserved individual.

"We don't know how he got involved in all this. He always stayed away from trouble. He was a calm and quiet kid since childhood and was very introvert. We knew he was involved with NGOs and, apart from being a private tutor, we are really shocked to see his images on television channels," Shambhu told reporters.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.



Around the same time, two others, including a woman, raised slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters outside the Parliament premises, prompting police to round up the duo.

According to police, the Parliament security breach was well-coordinated, meticulously planned and carried out by six people, all of whom are now in police custody.

While Sagar, Manoranjan, Amol and Neelam were nabbed from incident spot, their accomplice Vishal, in whose house they stayed before reaching Parliament, was detained from Gurugram.

(With inputs from agencies)



