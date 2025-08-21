Parliament passes Online Gaming Bill amid uproar; Monsoon Session ends in chaos

Parliament on Thursday (August 21) passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, with the Rajya Sabha giving its approval without any discussion amid uproar in the House.

The Bill, piloted by Union Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeks to ban all forms of online money games while promoting eSports and online social gaming.

It was approved by the Upper House after rejecting amendments moved by Opposition members. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.



It also seeks to prohibit advertisements related to online money games and bar banks and financial institutions from facilitating or transferring funds for any of such games.

Online money games are played by depositing money in the expectation of winning monetary and other rewards.

Uproar in Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill without any discussion, after Opposition MPs were prevented from moving amendments. Deputy Chairman Harivansh ruled out their motions on technical grounds, even as Opposition members pleaded for their right to speak. The motion to refer to a select committee was also defeated by a voice vote. However, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die.

The Rajya Sabha also passed a motion to refer three key legislations to a Joint Committee of Parliament. These include the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Birla slams Oppn parties

Earlier, the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday, bringing the month-long Monsoon Session to a close, with Speaker Om Birla expressing regret over what he termed as daily “planned disruptions” by the Opposition.

After an earlier adjournment at 11 am, the House met again at 12 noon, in which Birla lamented that in the entire session, efforts were made to disrupt the proceedings repeatedly. He said it was time for introspection for all, as not much discussion could take place during the month-long session.

The session, which commenced on July 21, witnessed the entire Opposition disrupting proceedings daily, seeking a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a rare appearance in Lok Sabha on the final day of the Monsoon Session. Opposition continued its protests in the House, raising ‘vote chor, gaddi chhod’ slogans after Modi arrived in the House.

Twelve Bills passed

In this session, 14 government Bills, including the ones for the removal of PM, CMs, ministers arrested on serious charges for 30 days, were introduced, and 12 Bills were passed. One of the key Bills passed was to ban online money gaming.



The bills passed by the Lok Sabha are The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025, The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025, The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Manipur Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2025, The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, and The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Other bills passed by the Lok Sabha are The Income-tax Bill, 2025, The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Indian Ports Bill, 2025, The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.

Stormy session

Tempers flared, copies of the Bills were torn and flung, and members of the ruling and Opposition alliances came face-to-face when Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved to introduce the Bills on the removal of PM, CMs, ministers arrested on serious charges.

On July 28 and 29, a special discussion was held on Operation Sindoor, which concluded with the reply of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On August 18, a special discussion began on the achievements of India's space programme, but it remained inconclusive.

Birla lamented that sloganeering, displaying placards and “planned deadlock” in the Lok Sabha or Parliament premises hurts parliamentary decorum.

“The kind of language and conduct seen in this session is not in accordance with the dignity of Parliament. It is the responsibility of all of us to cooperate in building healthy traditions in the House. In this dignified House, we should avoid sloganeering and disruption and take forward serious and meaningful discussions,” he said.

After his valedictory address, Birla adjourned the House sine die.



