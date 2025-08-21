New Bills to remove ministers target Nitish, Naidu: Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday (August 21) said that three Bills introduced in the Lok Sabha to remove the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and ministers if they are jailed for over 30 days in serious criminal charges were aimed at blackmailing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu.

‘No quick bail in PMLA cases’

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said that if the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is invoked in cases filed by the ED, then there is almost no possibility of securing bail quickly.

“They are bringing this for Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu. They have only one job, and that is to blackmail. If PMLA is slapped in ED cases, there can be no quick bail. These are torture tactics. Instead of building the country, they are destroying it,” said Yadav as quoted by ANI.

Citing the examples of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who were jailed but later released, Yadav suggested that a similar fate might be awaiting others if they were charged under the law.

‘Conspiracy to weaken democracy’

He further alleged that the bills were brought in as part of a larger conspiracy to weaken democracy and target specific political leaders, adding that they were aimed at keeping Kumar and Naidu in check.

"This bill has been brought because it is part of a larger conspiracy to pressureise Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and ask him to stay within limits and accommodate BJP leaders in the tickets given to JDU leaders. This bill has been brought to keep Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in check. They can also file a new case (on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar). This law is being brought to weaken democracy," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, on Wednesday.

Slams EC, BJP over SIR

Lashing out at the Election Commission (EC) and the BJP over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, Yadav said that no matter what Nitish Kumar does, people have already seen the true face of the NDA.

"People of Bihar are aware citizens. They know their rights. The manner in which 'Voter Bachao Adhikar Yatra' is going on, we have been getting full support and blessings of the people. This is a historic Yatra. People of the BJP and the Election Commission have been exposed. In the days to come, people of Bihar will give a befitting reply to the current government,” added Yadav.