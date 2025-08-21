INDIA bloc's Justice B Sudershan Reddy files nomination for V-P poll

Former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, the Opposition INDIA bloc’s candidate for the Vice Presidential Election, filed his nomination on Thursday in the presence of Congress president, Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi.

NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut and several other leaders of the alliance were also present at the nomination. Reddy will contest against NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan.

Earlier, Justice (retd) lauded Rahul, saying that he does not let the streets fall silent and has been able to persuade governments to act on issues of public interest. For instance, he cited the Telangana government’s decision to conduct a caste census.

Expressing concern about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, Justice Reddy said that the right to vote is the only weapon the common man has.

“ The universal adult suffrage is coming under serious challenge. There can't be a more serious challenge and threat to the Constitution than the present crisis that Bihar is facing. The right to vote is the only instrument or weapon in the hands of the common man. When attempts are made to snatch it away, then what remains in Democracy?" said Reddy as quoted by ANI.

Reddy quoted Rammanohar Lohia, saying "jab sadak khaamosh hai, sadan awara hoti hai (when the streets are silent, the house becomes unruly) and praised Rahul Gandhi, saying that he doesn't allow the streets to be silent.

"I recalled one thing said by Lohia ji, ' jab sadak khaamosh hai, sadan awara hoti hai'. Rahul Gandhi doesn't allow the streets to be silent. It has become his second nature and a habit, and it is part of his journey to face one challenge after the other. He successfully persuaded the Telangana government to do it (caste census) in a systematic manner," he added.

'Caste census a challenge to ruling dispensation'

Recalling his experience of heading an expert group for the Telangana caste census, Reddy pointed out that at that time, he had said that it would be a major challenge to the ruling dispensation.

"When the task was finished, when I was presenting that report... I said now it is going to be a major challenge to the present ruling dispensation, and I was proven right. Let us keep our fingers crossed on how long this journey will be and whether it will be a systematic study or just for the sake of it. If they are really serious, then I am nobody to advise them," he added.