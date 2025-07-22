Parliament monsoon session, Day 2: Opposition to raise Bihar electoral SIR issue

The Monsoon session of Parliament will resume today (July 22) on the second day with the Opposition set to raise several issues including Air India place crash in Ahmedabad, and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of Electoral Rolls in Bihar.

Congress Lok Sabha MPs Gaurav Gogoi and Manickam Tagore have submitted Adjournment Motion to discuss SIR exercise.

Also, Congress Lok Sabha MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka has submitted an Adjournment Motion to discuss the tragic and deeply disturbing incident of self-immolation and death of a young student in Balasore, Odisha.

The first day of the Monsoon session commenced on a stormy note on Monday as the Opposition forced repeated adjournments in the Lok Sabha, demanding an immediate discussion on Operation Sindoor and other issues.

Later in the day, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned citing medical reasons.

