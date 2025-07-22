Cybercrime cases jumped 141% from 2018 to 2022: Home Ministry informs Lok Sabha

Cybercrime cases in the country have shot up by more than 141 per cent from 2018 to 2022, the Home Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday (July 22).

According to the written response provided by the Minister of State (MoS), Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the number of cybercrime cases registered in 2018 was 27,248, and in 2022, it shot up to 65,893, a rise of over 141 per cent.

The MoS further stated that while the number of cybercrime cases registered in 2019 was 44,735, it went up to 50,035 in 2020. As for 2021, the number of such registered cases stood at 52,974. The Union Minister cited National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data in his response.

As for steps taken by the Centre to curb cybercrimes in the country, the MoS pointed out that police and public order are State subjects, adding that the Centre had taken several steps to supplement the initiatives taken by the States and Union Territories.

Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre

The minister stated that the Home Ministry has set up the ‘Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre’ (I4C) as an attached office to deal with all types of cybercrimes in the country, in a coordinated and comprehensive manner.

He also said that the Home Ministry has launched the ‘National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal to enable the public to report incidents pertaining to all types of cybercrimes, with special focus on cybercrimes against women and children.

Rs. 5,489 crore saved

According to the written response, the setting up of the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS) has saved more than Rs. 5,489 crore has been saved in more than 17.82 lakh complaints so far.

“A State of the Art, Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC) has been established at I4C where representatives of major banks, Financial Intermediaries, Payment Aggregators, Telecom Service Providers, IT Intermediaries and representatives of States/UTs Law Enforcement Agency are working together for immediate action and seamless cooperation to tackle cybercrime,” stated the Minister.

He further stated that more than 9.42 lakhs SIM cards and 2,63,348 IMEIs, as reported by Police authorities,s have been blocked by the Centre.