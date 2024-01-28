Pak singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan thrashes man in viral video; issues clarification

Renowned Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan courted controversy after a purported video of him slapping a man with slippers made the rounds on social media.

In the video, Khan, wearing a black kurta, is seen mercilessly slapping the man and asking him about a bottle.

The singer, who received huge backlash on social media after the video went viral, released another clarifying the matter. The video also featured the man who was beaten by Khan and his father.

The victim is said to be Khan’s house help who also learns music from him.

In the new video, Khan said the man was one of his students who was punished for a mistake, but the singer had later apologised to him for the same.

The victim also says in the video that his ‘ustad’ (teacher) beat him as he had misplaced a bottle containing ‘dam kiya hua pani’ (holy water) adding that those spreading the video were trying to defame his guru.

The man said Khan even apologised to him and he himself has no complaints against the singer.

“Ustad ji came and apologised to me. He is my father, murshid, guru and there is nothing wrong in a father punishing his son. Creating a controversy over this video is a way of blackmailing my ustad,” the man said.

The man’s father who is also seen in the video said he didn’t have any qualms about the teacher punishing his son.

Netizens call out singer

Social media users, however, refused to buy the clarification saying such abuse of human rights by a reputed singer was unforgivable and called for his boycott.

"Atrocious! Rahat Fateh Ali Khan should be boycotted by everyone who respects human dignity," said one user on X.

"Clearly this isn't the first time he's done it. Should be arrested on the basis of this evidence alone. Talent does not excuse savagery," another said.

Other social media users accused the singer of forcefully extracting a clarification from the victim to save his own image.

“Yeah, sure. The young men who took such beating and humiliation because of his dependence, would totally not say anything in front of the camera when demanded by the master. Feel sorry for the young man to live in such a situation," a user said.

Others fans said they were scarred forever by the incident and now this picture of their favourite singer beating a man will come to their mind every time they listen to his ghazals.